2022 NFL Draft Profile: Alabama Wide Receiver Slade Bolden

Former Crimson Tide slot receiver understands coverages and has plenty of determination, but unfortunately doesn't stand out physically.

Slade Bolden is the kind of player every coach wants on his team. He's versatile, athletic and will pretty much do whatever is asked of him, including play different positions when the depth chart is a little thin somewhere else. 

Bolden actually began his career at Alabama as a safety, mostly because that's where the Crimson Tide had the greatest need at the time. 

But that was just for the spring. When things settled down in the fall, Bolden asked to go back to offense, where he was a little more comfortable. 

At West Monroe High School in Louisiana, where Bolden was also a standout in baseball, he was a versatile player at quarterback and running back. 

Bolden rushed for 1,460 yards and 20 touchdowns his senior year while also throwing for 1,622 yards and 20 passing touchdowns. He was named the 2017 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.

Alabama tried him at running back, where the Crimson Tide had significant depth,  so and then he transitioned to wide receiver, which seemed a better fit for his skillset. 

Bolden redshirted as freshman and finally got on the field 2019 on special teams and at wide receiver. He made 24 receptions for 270 yards and a touchdown during the undefeated 2020 season, and then moved into a starting role in the slot.  

Playing alongside Jameson Williams and John Metchie III, he nailed down his role as a possession, or move-the-chains type of receiver this past season. Bolden made 42 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns. 

Measurements

Slade Bolden on Alabama Pro Day

Height: 5-11
Weight: 193
Hand: 93/4
Arm: 293/8

Combine/Pro Day

Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden (WO04) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

40: 4.59
Vertical: 38
Broad: 1011
3 Cone: 6.9
Bench: NA
Shuttle: 4.32

Pros

Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) carries the ball against Cincinnati in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Slade Bolden is a quick slot wide receiver that knows how to attack leverage. He understands zone coverage and knows how to find soft spots in all types of zones. Mental processing is good and identifies coverages quickly and makes good adjustments. He runs good routes on horizontal breaks and 45 degree breaks. He is at his best working off a hop and a skip where he can explode off that cut. He runs good option routes and does a nice job changing pace and stride length throughout his route stem. He possesses good footwork in the slot. He is unselfish when running routes to clear out or take away defensive backs to open up other wide receivers. He is very competitive and is a very willing blocker. He is solid after the catch making a guy miss with his quickness. He is reliable with his hands and fearless working the middle of the field.

Cons

Slade Bolden practice

Slade Bolden is undersized and lacks overall explosiveness and long speed. He is limited to the slot and won’t have a role on the outside at the next level. He will only make an impact in the short to intermediate game. He needs to work back on his curl routes and struggles to sink his hips on those routes. He has a limited catch radius and struggles to adjust in contested situations. Overall he had limited production at Alabama. He can struggle to beat man-to-man coverage.

NFL Draft Bible Assessment

Slade Bolden scores vs. Mercer

Slade Bolden projects to be a practice squad player that needs to make an impact on special teams to be on the roster. He is a smart route runner and will take advantage of soft spots in zone coverage. He lacks the size and explosiveness you look for in a wide receiver. He needs to work on his blocking but gives a lot of effort.

BamaCentral Analysis

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) reacts after a first down catch during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the fourth quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

If the draft was based on want-to and drive, Bolden would be a first-round selection. Unfortunately that will only get one so far in the NFL as he doesn't have ideal size, speed, or explosiveness. The good news for Bolden is that it's a good draft class at his position, and a lot of teams are looking to add someone so that might help him get drafted. There was a lot of talk that Bolden could be a move-the-chains guy for the Patriots, who always seem to have someone like that, but John Metchie III was a better go-to guy at Alabama. 

Quote

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first quarter in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium

"Yes, I enjoy returning the ball. I enjoy special teams. I enjoy anything that helps and benefits our team, whatever Coach Saban wants me to do I’m willing to do. That’s kind of been my role for a while. So I enjoy returning the ball and whatever helps me build my brand as a skill player I’m willing to do." — Slade Bolden

Projection

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.

Seventh round 

