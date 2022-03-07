5 Things We Learned About the Alabama Players at the 2022 NFL Combine

Even though most Crimson Tide players didn't go through drills, the overall picture got a little clearer regarding the 2022 NFL Draft class.

Yes, the NFL has a need for speed, and a whole lot of it was on display at the 2022 NFL combine in Indianapolis this past week.

The possible event sendoff at Lucas Oil Stadium was like football's equivalent to drag racing, and it didn't really matter what position group you were watching.

For example:

Cornerback Kalon Barnes of Baylor ran the 40-yard dash in 4.23 seconds, the fastest time by a defensive back in televised-combine history (since 2003), and the second fastest overall, one one-hundredth of a second behind John Ross' famous time of 4.22 set in 2017.

Incidentally, shortly after him, UTSA cornerback Tariq Woolen, who many thought might post the best time, ran it in 4.26.

Baylor was the first school to have three players run a sub-4.4 second 40 at a single combine since 2003, per NFL Research. In addition to Barnes, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton ran a 4.28 on Thursday, and safety JT Woods did it in 4.36 seconds.

You probably saw Jordan Davis run the 40 in a jaw-dropping 4.78 seconds despite being 341 pounds. He also had a 32-inch vertical and 10-foot-3 broad jump.

But that was just the beginning.

Also per NFL Research:

• There were 12 offensive linemen to run the 40 in under 5.00 seconds. Not only was that a record, but previously the most at a combine was six.

• Of the 32 wideouts to run, eight beat 4.4 seconds, the most ever. Collectively, they averaged 4.48 seconds, the fastest of any position group at a single combine.

• Six running backs cracked 4.4, also the most at a single combine. Actually, it's more than the combined total (five) of the past seven combines.

Overall, the average time at the combine of 4.71 seconds was the fastest ever.

The 31 players posting sub-4.4 times were the most ever.

Among position groups, it was the fastest group at every position minus quarterbacks and tight ends (and special teams if you want to include the specialists).

The question is, how much will that hurt the Alabama players, especially those who didn't go through drills?

5 Things About the Crimson Tide at the 2022 NFL Combine 1] Christian Harris raised the most eyebrows Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports The combine was the perfect opportunity for athletic Christian Harris to step up, and he definitely did. His 40 time of 4.44 and his 11-foot broad jump were both second among linebackers. One can argue about whether he was the most athletic linebacker in Indianapolis, but there's probably no doubt that he was the most explosive. Harris also did really well in the position drills, and was quick to reming everyone there that he'd only been playing the position for three years. Heading into the combine we had Harris pegged as being probably a low second-round selection. Although his draft stock is clearly on the rise, he's still probably a second-round pick, especially considering his position. The difference is he has a real shot at being the third Crimson Tide player taken in the draft and getting maybe an initial $8 million contract for four years instead of $6 million. 2] Brian Robinson's draft stock may be in neutral Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports So yes, some running backs posted really good 40 times, and Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr. was 16th at 4.53 seconds. With Robinson considered more of a power running back, that showing probably isn't going to hurt him. After all, he was never going to win a foot race against someone like James Cook of Georgia, or even Kenny Walker III of Michigan State, who might be the first running back selected. But it didn't help him either. There probably won't be a running back selected in the first round this year, especially when there's a glut of talented running backs who will still be available in the fourth round, and Robinson's in that group. The key for him is taking selected by a team that likes to flex its muscle, offensively. 3] Why Slade Bolden was the most talked about Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports If you're wondering why there's suddenly buzz about Slade Bolden, blame the media in New England. Bolden caught 42 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns last season. But ... • He used to be roommates with starting quarterback Mac Jones. • The former Alabama wide receiver models his game after Julian Edelman. • He had former Patriots' offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien as a coach last season. Bolden told reporters at the combine that O'Brien would talk to him about how he used Wes Welker. If that wasn't enough, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network said that everyone around Tuscaloosa will be “shocked” if the Patriots don’t select Bolden. Yes, the Patriots met with Bolden at the combine. But they also met with a lot of other players as well, including John Metchie III, who has been one of the Crimson Tide's best third-down receivers of the Nick Saban era. 4] Hello, my name is Jalyn Armour-Davis Alabama Athletics Any player who runs the 40 in 4.39 seconds at the combine is going to get attention. When he also was a starter at Alabama, just about every every team in the NFL will make an effort to take a longer look at cornerback Jaylyn Armour-Davis. At 6-1, 192 pounds, he has the size they covet, and the length. Plus, he's a former track standout who won state titles in the 100 meters and triple jump. Armour-Davis isn't on the same level as Patrick Surtain II or Marlon Humphrey coming out of Alabama, but he's one of those guys who is developing nicely and still getting some of the finder details in the game down. Plus you can't coach speed. Don't be surprised if whatever NFL team selects him claims it might have found the next Trevon Diggs (which will be unfair, but they'll do it anyway). Regardless, a lot more people are now familiar with Armour-Davis as he sort of stepped out of the shadows at the combine. 5] Alabama's final grade Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports It has to be incomplete. Defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis had a good combine, which needs to be mentioned. However, those who didn't go through drills included linebacker Christopher Allen (foot), cornerback Josh Jobe (toe), wide receiver John Metchie III (knee), defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, and wide receiver Jameson Williams (knee) — who despite his ACL tear is still be touted as a solid first-rounder. Tackle Evan Neal also declined to work out in Indianapolis and will wait to test at the Crimson Tide's pro day on March 30. Regardless of how well he does on campus, Neal is almost certainly a top-five, if not -three, selection, and could go No. 1. If you've ever seen the video of him successfully jumping up between platforms knows what kind of physical freak he is. However, N.C. State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu is a freak as well, and has been getting a lot of hype as a worthy challenger for the top draft spot held by the Jaguars. He ran the 40 in 4.93 seconds and was impressive going through position drills. Ekwonu even aced his media interview as he has a personable, outgoing personality. However, he's also only 6-4, three inches shorter than Neal. When in doubt, a lot of teams will go with the bigger option, especially when considering that Neal has the kind of frame that he could easily play at a higher weight if desired. The question is will Jacksonville? April 28-30, hosted by the Las Vegas Raiders

