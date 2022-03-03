Tracking Former Crimson Tide Players at the 2022 NFL Combine

Alabama had 11 players invited to Indianapolis, but many won't go through drills for one reason or another including injuries.

It's a different kind of NFL combine this year in Indianapolis.

Actually that's an understatement.

First off, the combine is back after not being held last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Second, it may not be back again in Indianapolis for a while. Dallas is making a strong push to host next year, with Los Angeles also making a bid. If successful, the combine could start moving around from venue to venue like the NFL draft has recently done.

Third, there are no quarterbacks at the top of everyone's draft boards. Only one time during the past seven drafts did a player from another position get selected first overall, Myles Garrett by the Browns in 2017.

Finally, Alabama could have a player selected first overall for the first time since Harry Gilmer in 1948 (with Joe Namath the first-ever pick in the AFL Draft in 1965). Left tackle Evan Neal seems like he'd be a good fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars, although Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State is sort of the flavor of the month.

However, after having a record-tying six first-round selections last year, only one other players is getting much first-round buzz, wide receiver Jameson Williams.

"In a world where he doesn't get hurt, he's a top-10 pick," NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "But coming off of an ACL you would think there would be a full recovery there, and that could end up being — man, it could end up being a tremendous value for somebody towards the bottom of the first round if he ends up sliding down there."

Overall, the Crimson Tide has 11 players invited to Indianapolis, but maybe only half will go through drills due to injuries and other factors. Some will do interviews with teams and then wait to perform during Alabama's Pro Day on March 30.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

For the specifics on combine, including the drills and TV information, check out: Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 NFL Combine; How to Watch

This will keep track of what the former Crimson Tide players did and said in Indianapolis:

Alabama Crimson Tide at 2022 NFL Combine Alabama Crimson Tide at the 2022 NFL Combine Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Slade Bolden Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports The wide receiver told reporters he thinks he can be utilized like Julian Edelman or Wes Welker were with the New England Patriots, as he played a similar role at Alabama. Granted, he had just 42 catches for 408 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season, but worked under former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien. Getting drafted by New England would re-unite him with his former roommate, Mac Jones. “He’s a different guy, but in a good way,” Bolden said of Jones. “He’s fun, he’s goofy, he’s fun to be around. You all saw him at the Pro Bowl and how he was acting. That’s how he’s always been.” As for his decision not to return to Alabama, Bolden said: “I got a masters degree in business and was kind of schooled-out, to be honest." John Metchie III Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports It didn't take long for the wide receiver to be asked by NFL media if things may have been different in the CFP Championship Game had Metchie been healthy and Jameson Williams not been injured against Georgia. “I definitely think if we were healthy for that game, things could be different, of course,” Metchie said. “It was tough seeing (Williams) go down, especially having just gone through it myself.”

Two other things he said turned heads during his interview session with reporters: 1) Metchie said he expects to be medically cleared by June from his ACL tear suffered in the SEC Championship Game. 2) He talked up his blocking. "I think I'm the best blocker too in this class. But no, I think it's the pride we all have at Alabama. Not just me when I was there, but if you watch all the guys, even Smitty (Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith) was going out there and getting some nice blocks. "It's something we take pride in and something we talk about in the room a lot. It's all about pride and not only playing with the ball, but also playing just as well without the ball and having a big impact without the ball as well." Jameson Williams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports The wide receiver has watched the play he suffered a torn ACL in the National Championship Game numerous times, but still isn't sure what caused his injury. "I just couldn’t believe it happened to me," he said. "It was something I never thought could happen to me.” Ironically, the combine is being held at the same site in Indianapolis. Williams downplayed being back, but did say: “I felt like we would’ve won the game,” had he not gotten hurt. “Just ... things happen, you know?” Williams said he's six weeks out of surgery and has been walking without a brace or crutches since mid-February. The initial timetable for a return to football was five to seven months, which makes him iffy for training camp, but so far he's ahead of schedule. "Hopefully things keep going on this track and we'll be back as soon as possible," Williams said. Other Alabama players invited and expected to attend the combine this week: Christopher Allen, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Christian Harris, Josh Jobe, Phidarian Mathis, Evan Neal, LaBryan Ray, Brian Robinson Jr.

This story will be regularly updated until the combine concludes

