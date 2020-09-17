SI.com
It's Official, Alabama has the Most Former Players in the NFL for Third Straight Year

Christopher Walsh

It's official, Alabama still has the most players in the National Football League. 

For the third consecutive season, Alabama had the most players, 53, on active NFL Kickoff Weekend rosters, the league announced Thursday afternoon. 

The Crimson Tide also placed the most NFL players on season-opening rosters in 2018 (44) and 2019 (56). 

Ohio State (48) ranked second in 2020, after previously ranking second with 44 last season. A total of 245 colleges were represented on Kickoff Weekend active rosters. 

Kickoff Weekend is the only time of the year that the NFL does a roster breakdown of players as they're otherwise fluid. 

The 53 matches the size of an entire. NFL team. It doesn't include players who began the season on an injury list or practice squads. 

There were 57 players poised to make rosters as of cutdown day. That didn't include the five players who opted out for the 2020 season.

The colleges with the most NFL players:

Alabama 53

Ohio State 48

LSU 41

Florida 36

Michigan 33

Georgia 32

Penn State 32

Miami (Fla.) 31

Notre Dame 31

Oklahoma 31

Florida State 30

Texas A&M 29

Clemson 28

Iowa 28

Stanford 28

Washington 27

Wisconsin 27

Auburn 26

Texas 26

UCLA 26

Most Players By Position 

A breakdown by position of colleges with the most players in the NFL:

C: Alabama, LSU 3

G: Michigan 5

T: Oklahoma 6

TE: Stanford 5

QBL North Carolina State 4

RB: Wisconsin 7

WR: Clemson, Ohio State 7

DT: Alabama 6

DE: Miami 7

LB: LSU 9

DB: Alabama 12

P: Syracuse, Tennessee 2

K: Five schools with 2

Bama Central will continuously provide updates in its Bama/NFL page, including:

Alabama players in the NFL database

Alabama players in the NFL by Team

Active and non-active Alabama players in NFL teams

Alabama players in the NFL by position

