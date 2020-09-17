It's Official, Alabama has the Most Former Players in the NFL for Third Straight Year
Christopher Walsh
It's official, Alabama still has the most players in the National Football League.
For the third consecutive season, Alabama had the most players, 53, on active NFL Kickoff Weekend rosters, the league announced Thursday afternoon.
The Crimson Tide also placed the most NFL players on season-opening rosters in 2018 (44) and 2019 (56).
Ohio State (48) ranked second in 2020, after previously ranking second with 44 last season. A total of 245 colleges were represented on Kickoff Weekend active rosters.
Kickoff Weekend is the only time of the year that the NFL does a roster breakdown of players as they're otherwise fluid.
The 53 matches the size of an entire. NFL team. It doesn't include players who began the season on an injury list or practice squads.
There were 57 players poised to make rosters as of cutdown day. That didn't include the five players who opted out for the 2020 season.
The colleges with the most NFL players:
Alabama 53
Ohio State 48
LSU 41
Florida 36
Michigan 33
Georgia 32
Penn State 32
Miami (Fla.) 31
Notre Dame 31
Oklahoma 31
Florida State 30
Texas A&M 29
Clemson 28
Iowa 28
Stanford 28
Washington 27
Wisconsin 27
Auburn 26
Texas 26
UCLA 26
Most Players By Position
A breakdown by position of colleges with the most players in the NFL:
C: Alabama, LSU 3
G: Michigan 5
T: Oklahoma 6
TE: Stanford 5
QBL North Carolina State 4
RB: Wisconsin 7
WR: Clemson, Ohio State 7
DT: Alabama 6
DE: Miami 7
LB: LSU 9
DB: Alabama 12
P: Syracuse, Tennessee 2
K: Five schools with 2
