Alabama in the NFL: 49ers Sign Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has a new home in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers. His agents announced the signing on Wednesday afternoon, after Clinton-Dix had been a free agent upon the start of training camp.

Clinton-Dix will be added depth to San Francisco's secondary that has been hit by injuries early in preseason camp.

The eighth-year safety signed with the Dallas Cowboys last offseason, but was released prior to the start of the 2020 season. Clinton-Dix hasn't played since 2019 when he was under contract for the Chicago Bears.

Before that, the former Alabama safety entered the league as a first round selection of the Green Bay Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played over four seasons for the Packers before a trade sent him to Washington.

Then, after a brief stay in the NFC East, Clinton-Dix returned to the north division to play for the Chicago Bears, the third of five pro franchises he's signed to play for since 2014.

Sharing the secondary with Eddie Jackson, also a former Alabama defensive back, Clinton-Dix compiled 78 total tackles and two interceptions in his one year at Chicago.

The Orlando, Florida native signed to play for the Crimson Tide in 2011, and he was a presence in the secondary for three seasons before leaving for the NFL. Clinton-Dix won two national championships at Alabama, during the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

As a junior in 2013, he was a first team All-American and led the SEC in interceptions with five.

Now 28 years old, Clinton-Dix has accounted for over 500 career tackles and 16 interceptions in his pro career.