Alabama in the NFL: Linebacker Ryan Anderson Released by New York Giants

The former Alabama linebacker is a free agent after beginning his NFL career with Washington then signing with New York.

Outside linebacker Ryan Anderson has been released from the New York Giants, per The Athletic.

Entering NFL Training Camp, he was expected to be a part of the competition in New York's rotation of edge rushers. The former Alabama defender signed with the Giants this offseason as a free agent before missing the first two weeks of training camp with a back injury.

Previously, Anderson spent the first four years of his professional career with the Washington Football Team.

He was limited to nine games last season for the NFC East division champions, and off the edge totaled nine tackles and one tackle for loss. The 2019 season was Anderson's most productive as a pro, though, as he finished with 16 appearances, the most of his career, 44 total tackles and four tackles for loss.

After a four-year career at Alabama, the Daphne, Alabama native was drafted by Washington with the 49th overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft.

While playing for the Crimson Tide, the linebacker earned first team All-SEC honors in 2016 as a senior. That season, Anderson was a semifinalist of the Butkus Award given to the nation's top linebacker as recognition of his 61 total tackles and team-high 19 tackles for loss.

He also registered nine sacks for the defense as part of the Alabama team that entered the College Football Playoff undefeated before falling to Clemson in the national championship.

It's unclear when Anderson will return to action, and it's unknown where his career will lead next.