Alabama in the NFL: Roster Updates from Training Camp

Your guide to training camp and Alabama players in the NFL, and subsequent roster moves prior to the start of the regular season

With 2021 NFL Training Camp nearing its end, here you'll find updates of Alabama players in the NFL who are waived, or released, as part of preseason roster trimming across the league.

The first date of roster cuts for NFL teams is by August 17, with the second date being a week later, August 24, and the final round of cuts coming on August 31, the leaguewide deadline prior to its regular season.

As we approach the start of the NFL regular season, the list below will updated as any announcements of former Alabama players being waived, or cut, become finalized upon the final day of preseason roster moves.

* indicates a player was placed on the Injured Reserve List.

*Robert Foster, WR

Foster was initially released by the Dolphins on August 24 and was given an injury designation, and, save for an injury settlement, will miss the 2021 season after passing through waivers unclaimed.

The wide receiver played at Alabama from 2013-17 before signing to the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He also spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Washington Football Team prior to signing with the Miami Dolphins in March of 2021.

*AJ McCarron, QB

The eighth-year NFL veteran was signed by the Falcons this offseason before suffering a torn ACL during the team's preseason game to Miami on August 21. Subsequently, McCarron was placed on the IR to open up a roster spot for Atlanta.

McCarron played at Alabama from 2009-13 before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft (164th overall).

Carson Tinker, LS

Beginning his NFL career as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, he signed with the New York Giants prior to the start of 2020 after five seasons in the AFC South. Tinker was then cut by the Giants on August 24, and he is now a free agent.

The former Alabama long snapper was part of the Crimson Tide's 2009 national championship team, the first under Alabama coach Nick Saban, and also played on the 2011 and 2012 national title-winning teams.

Bo Scarbrough, RB

After his third season at Alabama, Scarbrough entered the 2018 NFL Draft and was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round with the 236th overall pick.

But, since bouncing from Dallas to Detroit to Seattle, the fourth-year running back signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on August 6. And following competition alongside fellow, former Alabama running backs Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, and BJ Emmons, he was released August 18, less than two weeks after arriving to Raiders camp.

Andre Smith, OT

The veteran right tackle from Alabama was released August 23 by the Baltimore Ravens. He missed the entire 2020 by way of opt-out, but prior to, the 13-year veteran played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, and Minnesota Vikings after Cincinnati selected him with the sixth overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft.

While playing for the Crimson Tide from 2006-08, Smith missed only one start and played in 38 of 39 games in college. He was the first Alabama offensive lineman to be a first round draft pick since Chris Samuels nine years earlier.

Damion Square, DT

The Cleveland Browns released Square, a ninth-year defensive tackle, on August 19 to make room for wide receiver signing JoJo Ward.

He signed to Cleveland in May after seven seasons with the San Diego-turned-Los Angeles Chargers, a career in the AFC West that included 24 starts in 81 appearances.

Square signed to the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent post-2013 NFL Draft, though, after a four-year career at Alabama from 2009-12, and played in the NFC East for one season before heading west.

This story will be updated.