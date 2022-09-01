Skip to main content

Brian Robinson Jr. Could Return Week 5; Derrick Henry Gets Raise

The Washington Commanders running back aims to return soon after being shot twice in a carjacking robbery attempt last Sunday

Washington rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was placed on the Commanders reserve/NFI list on Thursday, meaning he will miss the first four games of the season.

However, he could return Week 5 of the NFL season that kicks off next Thursday. 

Robinson had two bullets strike his lower body after a carjacking robbery attempt on Sunday.

After a successful surgery, he visited Washington's training facility just a couple of days later.

Robinson's efforts have made headlines throughout training camp and the preseason as Washington grew frustrated with Antonio Gibson's fumbling issues.  The former Alabama standout was challenging for the starting job, and depending on his recovery could still get the majority of carries for the Commanders. 

Selected with the 98th-overall pick last April, the 23-year-old never received anything near the amount of recognition as former Crimson Tide running backs Derrick Henry and Najee Harris. The former won a Heisman Trophy and the latter became Alabama's all-time leading rusher. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After waiting years for his turn, Robinson started every game of his fifth year at Alabama. Despite being in Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young's shadow, Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

If healthy, Robinson will play his first NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 9. 

Report: Henry Gets Raise 

Fresh off being named one of the top players in the NFL100 again, Henry's contract was reworked with the Tennessee Titans to increase his base salary from $12 million to $14 million for the 2022 NFL season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first with the report. 

Tennessee didn't extend his contract, set to expire in 2024.

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL
Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team
Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round
NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams
Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

Crimson Tikes: Elephant Stomp
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Dancing Days Are Here Again

By Christopher Walsh
Kobe Prentice
All Things Bama

Oatis, Prentice Get Opportunity to Perform as True Freshmen in Season Opener

By Mason Smith
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) runs with the ball after an interception while Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) defends in the second quarter of a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Bama/NFL

After Making Colts, Tony Brown Released, Signed to Practice Squad

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban Forbes cover, Sept. 1, 2008
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, September 1, 2022

By Blake Byler
083022_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_KG9949
All Things Bama

Nick Saban, Alabama Players Share Excitement Opening Season at Home

By Mason Smith
Nick Saban overseeing practice
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said in His Final Press Conference Ahead of Utah State

By Joey Blackwell
Kenyan Drake
Bama/NFL

Kenyan Drake Makes it Official, Signs with Ravens

By Hunter De Siver
Utah State Aggies wide receiver Derek Wright (8) is defended by Oregon State Beavers defensive back Rejzohn Wright (1) in the second half of the 2021 LA Bowl against the Oregon State Beavers at SoFi Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: How Alabama's Week 1 Opponent Looked in Week 0

By Blake Byler