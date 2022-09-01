Brian Robinson Jr. Could Return Week 5; Derrick Henry Gets Raise

Washington rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was placed on the Commanders reserve/NFI list on Thursday, meaning he will miss the first four games of the season.

However, he could return Week 5 of the NFL season that kicks off next Thursday.

Robinson had two bullets strike his lower body after a carjacking robbery attempt on Sunday.

After a successful surgery, he visited Washington's training facility just a couple of days later.

Robinson's efforts have made headlines throughout training camp and the preseason as Washington grew frustrated with Antonio Gibson's fumbling issues. The former Alabama standout was challenging for the starting job, and depending on his recovery could still get the majority of carries for the Commanders.

Selected with the 98th-overall pick last April, the 23-year-old never received anything near the amount of recognition as former Crimson Tide running backs Derrick Henry and Najee Harris. The former won a Heisman Trophy and the latter became Alabama's all-time leading rusher.

After waiting years for his turn, Robinson started every game of his fifth year at Alabama. Despite being in Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young's shadow, Robinson rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

If healthy, Robinson will play his first NFL game against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 9.

Report: Henry Gets Raise

Fresh off being named one of the top players in the NFL100 again, Henry's contract was reworked with the Tennessee Titans to increase his base salary from $12 million to $14 million for the 2022 NFL season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first with the report.

Tennessee didn't extend his contract, set to expire in 2024.

