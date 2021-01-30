Even During a Pandemic You Can Still Bet On Nearly Anything Regrading the Super Bowl
So Super Bowl LV is still a week away, which is a good thing because it's going to take that long for most fans to figure out their wagering options.
We'll do the easy ones first.
Patrick Mahomes is the odds-on favorite to take home a second straight Super Bowl MVP honor.
The game's over/under opened at 57 points.
Kansas City is favored by 3.5 points over Tampa Bay.
Now here's a taste of everything else one can wager upon, courtesy of BetOnline and SportsBetting.ag:
Tailgate Show
Will Miley Cyrus’ navel be seen?
Yes -120
No -120
Will Miley Cyrus’ side boob be seen?
Yes +150
No -200
Primary color of Miley Cyrus’ hair
Blonde/White -125
Brown +125
Red +300
Purple +500
National Anthem
Who will sing the National Anthem?
Female -200
Male +160
Group +400
Length of National Anthem
Over 2:00 -130
Under 2:00 -110
Length of "brave" during National Anthem
Over 5.5 seconds -350
Under 5.5 seconds +225
Will Jazmine Sullivan show cleavage?
Yes +110
No -150
Will any player kneel on sideline during National Anthem?
Yes +1200
No -5000
Will any player raise fist on sideline during National Anthem?
Yes +800
No -2500
Will any scoring drive take less time than the National Anthem?
Yes -350
No +225
Will artist(s) forget/omit word during National Anthem?
Yes +1200
No -5000
Will Joe Biden be shown during National Anthem?
Yes -3000
No +900
Which coach will be shown first during National Anthem?
Andy Reid -120
Bruce Arians -120
Which player will be shown first during National Anthem?
Patrick Mahomes -120
Tom Brady -120
Which player will be shown first during National Anthem?
Rob Gronkowski -120
Travis Kelce -120
Poem Recitation
Length of Amanda Gorman poem recitation?
Over 4:45 minutes
Under 4:45 minutes
Which will be said first during Amanda Gorman poem?
Hero +100
Pandemic +125
Super +250
Who will Amanda Gorman mention first during poem?
James Martin +125
Suzie Dorner +150
Trimaine Davis +200
Which will be said first during Amanda Gorman poem?
Chiefs -120
Bucs/Buccaneers -110
Coin Toss
Coin Toss outcome
Heads -105
Tails -105
Will Chiefs call coin toss correctly?
Yes -105
No -105
What will the Chiefs call during coin toss?
Heads -110
Tails -130
What will Chiefs elect if win coin toss?
Defer -2500
Receive +900
What will Bucs elect if win coin toss?
Defer +100
Receive -140
Will team that wins coin toss win game?
Yes -105
No -105
Game
Total points
Odd -120
Even +100
Chiefs total points
Over 30 -115
Under 30 -115
Bucs total points
Over 26.5 -125
Under 26.5 -105
First offensive play
Rush -145
Pass +115
First offensive play by Chiefs
Rush -140
Pass +110
First offensive play by Bucs
Rush -140
Pass +110
First score
Kansas City Passing TD +225
Tampa Bay Passing TD +275
Kansas City Field Goal +400
Tampa Bay Field Goal +500
Kansas City Rushing TD +600
Tampa Bay Rushing TD +600
Kansas City Defensive TD +2500
Tampa Bay Defensive TD +3300
Kansas City Safety +4000
Tampa Bay Safety +4000
Will first score be a touchdown
Yes -220
No +150
Largest lead by either team
Over 16.5 points -130
Under 16.5 points +100
Length of first touchdown
1 to 7 Yard Touchdown +125
8 to 15 Yard Touchdown +180
16 to 25 Yard Touchdown +350
26 to 39 Yard Touchdown +600
40 to 59 Yard Touchdown +1000
60 to 79 Yard Touchdown +1400
80 to 95 Yard Touchdown +3300
96 or More Yard Touchdown +4000
0 Yard Touchdown +5000
No Touchdown in the Game +10000
First touchdown scored in which quarter?
First Quarter -500
Second Quarter +250
Third Quarter +2500
Fourth Quarter +2800
No Touchdown +10000
Length of first made field goal
30 to 36 Yards +200
23 to 29 Yards +300
37 to 43 Yards +300
44 to 49 Yards +350
50 or More Yards +500
1 to 22 Yards +800
0 Field Goals Made +1600
First field goal scored in which quarter?
First Quarter -110
Second Quarter +150
Third Quarter +750
Fourth Quarter +1000
No Touchdown +1600
Result of first punt of the game
Caught Clearly -300
Touchback +375
Ball Hits Ground +500
Out of Bounds in Air +900
Blocked or Tipped +1000
Jersey number of player who scores first touchdown
Odd -275
Even +215
First team to record a first down
Chiefs -135
Bucs +105
First turnover of game
Interception -150
Fumble +150
No turnovers +500
Chiefs first score
Touchdown -240
Field goal or safety +190
Will Chiefs score on their first drive?
Yes +100
No -130
Chiefs first scoring play
Touchdown -250
Field Goal +175
Safety +4000
Does Not Score +5000
Bucs first score
Touchdown -220
Field goal or safety +180
Will Bucs score on their first drive?
Yes +105
No -135
Bucs first scoring play
Touchdown -220
Field Goal +160
Safety +4000
Does Not Score +5000
Longest field goal
Over 47.5 yards -115
Under 47.5 yards -115
Shortest field goal
Over 27.5 yards -115
Under 27.5 yards -115
Longest touchdown
Over 45.5 yards -115
Under 45.5 yards -115
Shortest touchdown
Over 1.5 yards +120
Under 1.5 yards -150
Will there be a scoreless quarter?
Yes +490
No -910
Will there be three straight scores by either team?
Yes -235
No +175
Team to call first timeout
Chiefs -115
Bucs -115
Team to record first punt
Chiefs +105
Bucs -135
Team to score last touchdown
Chiefs -120
Bucs -110
Team to score last
Chiefs -130
Bucs +100
Team to make longest field goal
Chiefs -115
Bucs -115
Team to commit first accepted penalty
Chiefs -115
Bucs -115
Team to enter the red zone first
Chiefs -135
Bucs +105
Will a player be ejected?
Yes +900
No -1800
Team to use first Coach’s Challenge
Chiefs -115
Bucs -115
First Coach’s Challenge result
Overturned -175
Call Stands +145
Team to enter red zone first
Chiefs -135
Bucs +105
Time of first touchdown scored
Over 7 minutes -115
Under 7 minutes -115
Will there be a score in the first 1:30?
Yes +900
No -1800
Will there be a score in the first 2:30?
Yes +550
No -900
Will there be a score in the first 3:30?
Yes +300
No -400
Will there be a score in the first 4:30?
Yes +160
No -180
Will there be a score in the first 5:30?
Yes +115
No -145
Will there be a score in the first 6:30?
Yes -165
No +135
Will there be a score in the first 7:30?
Yes -220
No +180
Will there be a score in the first 8:30?
Yes -325
No +250
Will there be a score in the first 9:30?
Yes -500
No +300
Will there be a score in the first 10:30?
Yes -650
No +425
Total made field goals
Over 3.5 -135
Under 3.5 +105
Total made field goals
Over 2.5 -250
Under 2.5 +195
Total made field goals
Over 4.5 +250
Under 3.5 -325
Total made field goals
3 +300
2 +325
4 +325
5 +500
6 or More +500
1 +650
0 +2200
Total made field goals by Chiefs
1 +185
2 +225
0 +400
3 +400
4 or more +700
Total made field goals by Bucs
1 +185
2 +225
0 +350
3 +425
4 or more +700
Total points scored
50 to 56 Points +425
43 to 49 Points +450
57 to 63 Points +450
78 Points or More +500
64 to 70 Points +550
36 to 42 Points +600
71 to 77 Points +750
29 to 35 Points +1000
22 to 28 Points +2200
15 to 21 Points +5000
0 to 14 Points +20000
Total touchdowns
Over 6.5 -115
Under 6.5 -115
Total touchdowns
Over 5.5 -230
Under 5.5 +190
Total touchdowns
Over 7.5 +185
Under 7.5 -225
Total touchdowns
6 +425
7 +450
5 +475
10 or More +500
8 +600
4 +700
9 +750
3 +1000
2 +2500
1 +5000
0 +10000
Total touchdowns by Chiefs
3 +300
4 +325
2 +350
6 or more +450
5 +500
1 +750
0 +2500
Total touchdowns by Bucs
3 +275
2 +300
4 +350
1 +500
5 +650
6 or more +800
0 +1600
Will Chiefs score in both halves?
Yes -1800
No +900
Will Chiefs score in every quarter?
Yes +135
No -165
Will Chiefs win both halves?
Yes +250
No -325
Will Chiefs win every quarter?
Yes +1000
No -2000
Will Bucs score in both halves?
Yes -1500
No +750
Will Bucs score in every quarter?
Yes +230
No -290
Will Bucs win both halves?
Yes +475
No -700
Will Bucs win every quarter?
Yes +1700
No -4000
Winning margin
Kansas City by 1-6 +350
Tampa Bay by 1-6 +400
Kansas City by 7-12 +500
Tampa Bay by 7-12 +650
Kansas City by 13-18 +700
Kansas City by 19-24 +1000
Tampa Bay by 13-18 +1000
Kansas City by 25-30 +1600
Tampa Bay by 19-24 +1600
Kansas City by 31-36 +2200
Tampa Bay by 25-30 +2800
Kansas City by 37-42 +4000
Kansas City by 43 or More +4000
Tampa Bay by 31-36 +4000
Tampa Bay by 37-42 +6600
Tampa Bay by 43 or More +8800
Will the game be decided by exactly 3 points?
Yes +350
No -500
Will the game be decided by exactly 7 points?
Yes +500
No -800
Will the game be decided by exactly 10 points?
Yes +750
No -1500
Will the game be decided by exactly 14 points?
Yes +900
No -1800
Will the game be decided by exactly 17 points?
Yes +1500
No -3000
Temperature at kickoff
Over 70 Fahrenheit -120
Under 70 Fahrenheit -120
Total times chains brought out for measurement
Over 1.5 +125
Under 1.5 -165
Will either team score 40+ points?
Yes +185
No -250
Will both teams score at least 20 points?
Yes -335
No +235
Will both teams score at least 25 points?
Yes +115
No -150
Margin of victory
Chiefs 1-13 points +135
Bucs 1-13 points +200
Chiefs 14+ points +350
Bucs 14+ points +640
Highest scoring half
First -110
Second -115
Highest scoring quarter
First +370
Second +160
Third +375
Fourth +185
First team to 10 points
Chiefs -145
Bucs +110
First team to 15 points
Chiefs -155
Bucs +120
First team to 20 points
Chiefs -160
Bucs +125
Will team that scores first win?
Yes -190
No +145
Will team that scores last win?
Yes -190
No +145
Total first downs
Over 47.5 -110
Under 47.5 -115
Total first downs by Chiefs
Over 24.5 -105
Under 24.5 -125
Total first downs by Bucs
Over 23.5 -125
Under 23.5 -105
Most first downs
Chiefs -170
Bucs +130
Will either team score in last 3:30 minutes
Yes -180
No +150
First missed field goal
Wide left +120
Wide right +120
Short +500
Hits left upright +500
Hits right upright +500
Hits crossbar +1000
Will there be a kick return for a touchdown?
Yes +900
No -2000
Will there be a punt return for a touchdown?
Yes +900
No -2000
Will there be a safety?
Yes +700
No -1430
Will there be an onside kick attempt?
Yes +175
No -215
First defensive/special teams touchdown
No Def/Special Teams Touchdown -300
Pass Interception +300
Fumble Return +500
Punt Return +1000
Kickoff Return +1200
Total accepted penalties
Over 10.5 -115
Under 10.5 -105
Total accepted penalties committed by Chiefs
Over 5.5 -115
Under 5.5 -115
Total accepted penalties committed by Bucs
Over 5 -130
Under 5 +100
Will either team come back from 25-point deficit?
Yes -10000
No +1400
Will either team win wire-to-wire?
Yes +150
No -200
Will game be decided by 7 points or fewer?
Yes +110
No -150
Total takeaways by Chiefs
Over 1.5 +160
Under 1.5 -200
Total takeaways by Bucs
Over 1.5 -130
Under 1.5 -110
First Quarter
Total points
Odd -115
Even -115
Chiefs total points
Over 6.5 -140
Under 6.5 +110
Bucs total points
Over 6.5 +100
Under 6.5 -130
Winning margin
Kansas City by 7 or More +200
Tampa Bay by 7 or More +325
Tie +325
Kansas City by 1-6 +450
Tampa Bay by 1-6 +500
Total made field goals
Over .5 -110
Under .5 -120
Total made field goals by Chiefs
Over .5 +230
Under .5 -290
Total made field goals by Bucs
Over .5 +250
Under .5 -325
Total touchdowns
Over 1.5 -145
Under 1.5 +115
Total touchdowns by Chiefs
Over .5 -155
Under .5 +125
Total touchdowns by Bucs
Over .5 -115
Under .5 -115
Odds that you made it through this entire story: Not good