All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Even During a Pandemic You Can Still Bet On Nearly Anything Regrading the Super Bowl

Want to place a bet on the Super Bowl? There are odds on everything from which team will win to whether a team will score faster than it takes to sing the National Anthem
Author:
Publish date:

So Super Bowl LV is still a week away, which is a good thing because it's going to take that long for most fans to figure out their wagering options. 

We'll do the easy ones first. 

Patrick Mahomes is the odds-on favorite to take home a second straight Super Bowl MVP honor.

The game's over/under opened at 57 points. 

Kansas City is favored by 3.5 points over Tampa Bay. 

Now here's a taste of everything else one can wager upon, courtesy of BetOnline and SportsBetting.ag:

Tailgate Show

Will Miley Cyrus’ navel be seen?
Yes -120

No -120

Will Miley Cyrus’ side boob be seen?
Yes +150

No -200

Primary color of Miley Cyrus’ hair

Blonde/White -125

Brown +125

Red +300

Purple +500

National Anthem

Who will sing the National Anthem?

Female -200

Male +160

Group +400

Length of National Anthem

Over 2:00 -130

Under 2:00 -110

Length of "brave" during National Anthem

Over 5.5 seconds -350

Under 5.5 seconds +225

Will Jazmine Sullivan show cleavage?

Yes +110

No -150

Will any player kneel on sideline during National Anthem?

Yes +1200

No -5000

Will any player raise fist on sideline during National Anthem?

Yes +800

No -2500

Will any scoring drive take less time than the National Anthem?

Yes -350

No +225

Will artist(s) forget/omit word during National Anthem?

Yes +1200

No -5000

Will Joe Biden be shown during National Anthem?

Yes -3000

No +900

Which coach will be shown first during National Anthem?

Andy Reid -120

Bruce Arians -120

Which player will be shown first during National Anthem?

Patrick Mahomes -120

Tom Brady -120

Which player will be shown first during National Anthem?

Rob Gronkowski -120

Travis Kelce -120

Poem Recitation

Length of Amanda Gorman poem recitation?

Over 4:45 minutes

Under 4:45 minutes

Which will be said first during Amanda Gorman poem?

Hero +100

Pandemic +125

Super +250

Who will Amanda Gorman mention first during poem?

James Martin +125

Suzie Dorner +150

Trimaine Davis +200

Which will be said first during Amanda Gorman poem?

Chiefs -120

Bucs/Buccaneers -110

Coin Toss

Coin Toss outcome

Heads -105

Tails -105

Will Chiefs call coin toss correctly?

Yes -105

No -105

What will the Chiefs call during coin toss?

Heads -110

Tails -130

What will Chiefs elect if win coin toss?

Defer -2500

Receive +900

What will Bucs elect if win coin toss?

Defer +100

Receive -140

Will team that wins coin toss win game?

Yes -105

No -105

Game

Total points

Odd -120

Even +100

Chiefs total points

Over 30 -115

Under 30 -115

Bucs total points

Over 26.5 -125

Under 26.5 -105

First offensive play

Rush -145

Pass +115

First offensive play by Chiefs

Rush -140

Pass +110

First offensive play by Bucs

Rush -140

Pass +110

First score

Kansas City Passing TD +225

Tampa Bay Passing TD +275

Kansas City Field Goal +400

Tampa Bay Field Goal +500

Kansas City Rushing TD +600

Tampa Bay Rushing TD +600

Kansas City Defensive TD +2500

Tampa Bay Defensive TD +3300

Kansas City Safety +4000

Tampa Bay Safety +4000

Will first score be a touchdown

Yes -220

No +150

Largest lead by either team

Over 16.5 points -130

Under 16.5 points +100

Length of first touchdown

1 to 7 Yard Touchdown +125

8 to 15 Yard Touchdown +180

16 to 25 Yard Touchdown +350

26 to 39 Yard Touchdown +600

40 to 59 Yard Touchdown +1000

60 to 79 Yard Touchdown +1400

80 to 95 Yard Touchdown +3300

96 or More Yard Touchdown +4000

0 Yard Touchdown +5000

No Touchdown in the Game +10000

First touchdown scored in which quarter?

First Quarter -500

Second Quarter +250

Third Quarter +2500

Fourth Quarter +2800

No Touchdown +10000

Length of first made field goal

30 to 36 Yards +200

23 to 29 Yards +300

37 to 43 Yards +300

44 to 49 Yards +350

50 or More Yards +500

1 to 22 Yards +800

0 Field Goals Made +1600

First field goal scored in which quarter?

First Quarter -110

Second Quarter +150

Third Quarter +750

Fourth Quarter +1000

No Touchdown +1600

Result of first punt of the game

Caught Clearly -300

Touchback +375

Ball Hits Ground +500

Out of Bounds in Air +900

Blocked or Tipped +1000

Jersey number of player who scores first touchdown

Odd -275

Even +215

First team to record a first down

Chiefs -135

Bucs +105

First turnover of game

Interception -150

Fumble +150

No turnovers +500

Chiefs first score

Touchdown -240

Field goal or safety +190

Will Chiefs score on their first drive?

Yes +100

No -130

Chiefs first scoring play

Touchdown -250

Field Goal +175

Safety +4000

Does Not Score +5000

Bucs first score

Touchdown -220

Field goal or safety +180

Will Bucs score on their first drive?

Yes +105

No -135

Bucs first scoring play

Touchdown -220

Field Goal +160

Safety +4000

Does Not Score +5000

Longest field goal

Over 47.5 yards -115

Under 47.5 yards -115

Shortest field goal

Over 27.5 yards -115

Under 27.5 yards -115

Longest touchdown

Over 45.5 yards -115

Under 45.5 yards -115

Shortest touchdown

Over 1.5 yards +120

Under 1.5 yards -150

Will there be a scoreless quarter?

Yes +490

No -910

Will there be three straight scores by either team?

Yes -235

No +175

Team to call first timeout

Chiefs -115

Bucs -115

Team to record first punt

Chiefs +105

Bucs -135

Team to score last touchdown

Chiefs -120

Bucs -110

Team to score last

Chiefs -130

Bucs +100

Team to make longest field goal

Chiefs -115

Bucs -115

Team to commit first accepted penalty

Chiefs -115

Bucs -115

Team to enter the red zone first

Chiefs -135

Bucs +105

Will a player be ejected?

Yes +900

No -1800

Team to use first Coach’s Challenge

Chiefs -115

Bucs -115

First Coach’s Challenge result

Overturned -175

Call Stands +145

Team to enter red zone first

Chiefs -135

Bucs +105

Time of first touchdown scored

Over 7 minutes -115

Under 7 minutes -115

Will there be a score in the first 1:30?

Yes +900

No -1800

Will there be a score in the first 2:30?

Yes +550

No -900

Will there be a score in the first 3:30?

Yes +300

No -400

Will there be a score in the first 4:30?

Yes +160

No -180

Will there be a score in the first 5:30?

Yes +115

No -145

Will there be a score in the first 6:30?

Yes -165

No +135

Will there be a score in the first 7:30?

Yes -220

No +180

Will there be a score in the first 8:30?

Yes -325

No +250

Will there be a score in the first 9:30?

Yes -500

No +300

Will there be a score in the first 10:30?

Yes -650

No +425

Total made field goals

Over 3.5 -135

Under 3.5 +105

Total made field goals

Over 2.5 -250

Under 2.5 +195

Total made field goals

Over 4.5 +250

Under 3.5 -325

Total made field goals

3 +300

2 +325

4 +325

5 +500

6 or More +500

1 +650

0 +2200

Total made field goals by Chiefs

1 +185

2 +225

0 +400

3 +400

4 or more +700

Total made field goals by Bucs

1 +185

2 +225

0 +350

3 +425

4 or more +700

Total points scored

50 to 56 Points +425

43 to 49 Points +450

57 to 63 Points +450

78 Points or More +500

64 to 70 Points +550

36 to 42 Points +600

71 to 77 Points +750

29 to 35 Points +1000

22 to 28 Points +2200

15 to 21 Points +5000

0 to 14 Points +20000

Total touchdowns

Over 6.5 -115

Under 6.5 -115

Total touchdowns

Over 5.5 -230

Under 5.5 +190

Total touchdowns

Over 7.5 +185

Under 7.5 -225

Total touchdowns

6 +425

7 +450

5 +475

10 or More +500

8 +600

4 +700

9 +750

3 +1000

2 +2500

1 +5000

0 +10000

Total touchdowns by Chiefs

3 +300

4 +325

2 +350

6 or more +450

5 +500

1 +750

0 +2500

Total touchdowns by Bucs

3 +275

2 +300

4 +350

1 +500

5 +650

6 or more +800

0 +1600

Will Chiefs score in both halves?

Yes -1800

No +900

Will Chiefs score in every quarter?

Yes +135

No -165

Will Chiefs win both halves?

Yes +250

No -325

Will Chiefs win every quarter?

Yes +1000

No -2000

Will Bucs score in both halves?

Yes -1500

No +750

Will Bucs score in every quarter?

Yes +230

No -290

Will Bucs win both halves?

Yes +475

No -700

Will Bucs win every quarter?

Yes +1700

No -4000

Winning margin

Kansas City by 1-6 +350

Tampa Bay by 1-6 +400

Kansas City by 7-12 +500

Tampa Bay by 7-12 +650

Kansas City by 13-18 +700

Kansas City by 19-24 +1000

Tampa Bay by 13-18 +1000

Kansas City by 25-30 +1600

Tampa Bay by 19-24 +1600

Kansas City by 31-36 +2200

Tampa Bay by 25-30 +2800

Kansas City by 37-42 +4000

Kansas City by 43 or More +4000

Tampa Bay by 31-36 +4000

Tampa Bay by 37-42 +6600

Tampa Bay by 43 or More +8800

Will the game be decided by exactly 3 points?

Yes +350

No -500

Will the game be decided by exactly 7 points?

Yes +500

No -800

Will the game be decided by exactly 10 points?

Yes +750

No -1500

Will the game be decided by exactly 14 points?

Yes +900

No -1800

Will the game be decided by exactly 17 points?

Yes +1500

No -3000

Temperature at kickoff

Over 70 Fahrenheit -120

Under 70 Fahrenheit -120

Total times chains brought out for measurement

Over 1.5 +125

Under 1.5 -165

Will either team score 40+ points?

Yes +185

No -250

Will both teams score at least 20 points?

Yes -335

No +235

Will both teams score at least 25 points?

Yes +115

No -150

Margin of victory

Chiefs 1-13 points +135

Bucs 1-13 points +200

Chiefs 14+ points +350

Bucs 14+ points +640

Highest scoring half

First -110

Second -115

Highest scoring quarter

First +370

Second +160

Third +375

Fourth +185

First team to 10 points

Chiefs -145

Bucs +110

First team to 15 points

Chiefs -155

Bucs +120

First team to 20 points

Chiefs -160

Bucs +125

Will team that scores first win?

Yes -190

No +145

Will team that scores last win?

Yes -190

No +145

Total first downs

Over 47.5 -110

Under 47.5 -115

Total first downs by Chiefs

Over 24.5 -105

Under 24.5 -125

Total first downs by Bucs

Over 23.5 -125

Under 23.5 -105

Most first downs

Chiefs -170

Bucs +130

Will either team score in last 3:30 minutes

Yes -180

No +150

First missed field goal

Wide left +120

Wide right +120

Short +500

Hits left upright +500

Hits right upright +500

Hits crossbar +1000

Will there be a kick return for a touchdown?

Yes +900

No -2000

Will there be a punt return for a touchdown?

Yes +900

No -2000

Will there be a safety?

Yes +700

No -1430

Will there be an onside kick attempt?

Yes +175

No -215

First defensive/special teams touchdown

No Def/Special Teams Touchdown -300

Pass Interception +300

Fumble Return +500

Punt Return +1000

Kickoff Return +1200

Total accepted penalties

Over 10.5 -115

Under 10.5 -105

Total accepted penalties committed by Chiefs

Over 5.5 -115

Under 5.5 -115

Total accepted penalties committed by Bucs

Over 5 -130

Under 5 +100

Will either team come back from 25-point deficit?

Yes -10000

No +1400

Will either team win wire-to-wire?

Yes +150

No -200

Will game be decided by 7 points or fewer?

Yes +110

No -150

Total takeaways by Chiefs

Over 1.5 +160

Under 1.5 -200

Total takeaways by Bucs

Over 1.5 -130

Under 1.5 -110

First Quarter

Total points

Odd -115

Even -115

Chiefs total points

Over 6.5 -140

Under 6.5 +110

Bucs total points

Over 6.5 +100

Under 6.5 -130

Winning margin

Kansas City by 7 or More +200

Tampa Bay by 7 or More +325

Tie +325

Kansas City by 1-6 +450

Tampa Bay by 1-6 +500

Total made field goals

Over .5 -110

Under .5 -120

Total made field goals by Chiefs

Over .5 +230

Under .5 -290

Total made field goals by Bucs

Over .5 +250

Under .5 -325

Total touchdowns

Over 1.5 -145

Under 1.5 +115

Total touchdowns by Chiefs

Over .5 -155

Under .5 +125

Total touchdowns by Bucs

Over .5 -115

Under .5 -115

Odds that you made it through this entire story: Not good

Super Bowl LV
Bama/NFL

Even During a Pandemic You Can Still Bet On Nearly Anything Regrading the Super Bowl

Alabama volleyball
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 30, 2021

Alabama gymnast Luisa Blanco
All Things Bama

Blanco Shines for No. 8 Alabama Gymnastics in 196.775-196.400 Win over No. 14 Kentucky

012921_MBA_BohannonBr_Practice_JH1833
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Conducts First Spring Practice of 2021

Nick Saban Citrus Bowl practice
BamaCentral+

Alabama Coaching Tracker: Robert Gillespie Officially Joins Crimson Tide Staff

January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball forward Juwan Gary against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
All Things Bama

Juwan Gary Providing Toughness and Energy Off the Bench for Alabama Basketball

terrion
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: 2021 National Signing Day Preview

_RS27802
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Gives Update on "Banged Up" Alabama Basketball