Even During a Pandemic You Can Still Bet On Nearly Anything Regrading the Super Bowl

Want to place a bet on the Super Bowl? There are odds on everything from which team will win to whether a team will score faster than it takes to sing the National Anthem

So Super Bowl LV is still a week away, which is a good thing because it's going to take that long for most fans to figure out their wagering options.

We'll do the easy ones first.

Patrick Mahomes is the odds-on favorite to take home a second straight Super Bowl MVP honor.

The game's over/under opened at 57 points.

Kansas City is favored by 3.5 points over Tampa Bay.

Now here's a taste of everything else one can wager upon, courtesy of BetOnline and SportsBetting.ag:

Tailgate Show

Will Miley Cyrus’ navel be seen?

Yes -120

No -120

Will Miley Cyrus’ side boob be seen?

Yes +150

No -200

Primary color of Miley Cyrus’ hair

Blonde/White -125

Brown +125

Red +300

Purple +500

National Anthem

Who will sing the National Anthem?

Female -200

Male +160

Group +400

Length of National Anthem

Over 2:00 -130

Under 2:00 -110

Length of "brave" during National Anthem

Over 5.5 seconds -350

Under 5.5 seconds +225

Will Jazmine Sullivan show cleavage?

Yes +110

No -150

Will any player kneel on sideline during National Anthem?

Yes +1200

No -5000

Will any player raise fist on sideline during National Anthem?

Yes +800

No -2500

Will any scoring drive take less time than the National Anthem?

Yes -350

No +225

Will artist(s) forget/omit word during National Anthem?

Yes +1200

No -5000

Will Joe Biden be shown during National Anthem?

Yes -3000

No +900

Which coach will be shown first during National Anthem?

Andy Reid -120

Bruce Arians -120

Which player will be shown first during National Anthem?

Patrick Mahomes -120

Tom Brady -120

Which player will be shown first during National Anthem?

Rob Gronkowski -120

Travis Kelce -120

Poem Recitation

Length of Amanda Gorman poem recitation?

Over 4:45 minutes

Under 4:45 minutes

Which will be said first during Amanda Gorman poem?

Hero +100

Pandemic +125

Super +250

Who will Amanda Gorman mention first during poem?

James Martin +125

Suzie Dorner +150

Trimaine Davis +200

Which will be said first during Amanda Gorman poem?

Chiefs -120

Bucs/Buccaneers -110

Coin Toss

Coin Toss outcome

Heads -105

Tails -105

Will Chiefs call coin toss correctly?

Yes -105

No -105

What will the Chiefs call during coin toss?

Heads -110

Tails -130

What will Chiefs elect if win coin toss?

Defer -2500

Receive +900

What will Bucs elect if win coin toss?

Defer +100

Receive -140

Will team that wins coin toss win game?

Yes -105

No -105

Game

Total points

Odd -120

Even +100

Chiefs total points

Over 30 -115

Under 30 -115

Bucs total points

Over 26.5 -125

Under 26.5 -105

First offensive play

Rush -145

Pass +115

First offensive play by Chiefs

Rush -140

Pass +110

First offensive play by Bucs

Rush -140

Pass +110

First score

Kansas City Passing TD +225

Tampa Bay Passing TD +275

Kansas City Field Goal +400

Tampa Bay Field Goal +500

Kansas City Rushing TD +600

Tampa Bay Rushing TD +600

Kansas City Defensive TD +2500

Tampa Bay Defensive TD +3300

Kansas City Safety +4000

Tampa Bay Safety +4000

Will first score be a touchdown

Yes -220

No +150

Largest lead by either team

Over 16.5 points -130

Under 16.5 points +100

Length of first touchdown

1 to 7 Yard Touchdown +125

8 to 15 Yard Touchdown +180

16 to 25 Yard Touchdown +350

26 to 39 Yard Touchdown +600

40 to 59 Yard Touchdown +1000

60 to 79 Yard Touchdown +1400

80 to 95 Yard Touchdown +3300

96 or More Yard Touchdown +4000

0 Yard Touchdown +5000

No Touchdown in the Game +10000

First touchdown scored in which quarter?

First Quarter -500

Second Quarter +250

Third Quarter +2500

Fourth Quarter +2800

No Touchdown +10000

Length of first made field goal

30 to 36 Yards +200

23 to 29 Yards +300

37 to 43 Yards +300

44 to 49 Yards +350

50 or More Yards +500

1 to 22 Yards +800

0 Field Goals Made +1600

First field goal scored in which quarter?

First Quarter -110

Second Quarter +150

Third Quarter +750

Fourth Quarter +1000

No Touchdown +1600

Result of first punt of the game

Caught Clearly -300

Touchback +375

Ball Hits Ground +500

Out of Bounds in Air +900

Blocked or Tipped +1000

Jersey number of player who scores first touchdown

Odd -275

Even +215

First team to record a first down

Chiefs -135

Bucs +105

First turnover of game

Interception -150

Fumble +150

No turnovers +500

Chiefs first score

Touchdown -240

Field goal or safety +190

Will Chiefs score on their first drive?

Yes +100

No -130

Chiefs first scoring play

Touchdown -250

Field Goal +175

Safety +4000

Does Not Score +5000

Bucs first score

Touchdown -220

Field goal or safety +180

Will Bucs score on their first drive?

Yes +105

No -135

Bucs first scoring play

Touchdown -220

Field Goal +160

Safety +4000

Does Not Score +5000

Longest field goal

Over 47.5 yards -115

Under 47.5 yards -115

Shortest field goal

Over 27.5 yards -115

Under 27.5 yards -115

Longest touchdown

Over 45.5 yards -115

Under 45.5 yards -115

Shortest touchdown

Over 1.5 yards +120

Under 1.5 yards -150

Will there be a scoreless quarter?

Yes +490

No -910

Will there be three straight scores by either team?

Yes -235

No +175

Team to call first timeout

Chiefs -115

Bucs -115

Team to record first punt

Chiefs +105

Bucs -135

Team to score last touchdown

Chiefs -120

Bucs -110

Team to score last

Chiefs -130

Bucs +100

Team to make longest field goal

Chiefs -115

Bucs -115

Team to commit first accepted penalty

Chiefs -115

Bucs -115

Team to enter the red zone first

Chiefs -135

Bucs +105

Will a player be ejected?

Yes +900

No -1800

Team to use first Coach’s Challenge

Chiefs -115

Bucs -115

First Coach’s Challenge result

Overturned -175

Call Stands +145

Team to enter red zone first

Chiefs -135

Bucs +105

Time of first touchdown scored

Over 7 minutes -115

Under 7 minutes -115

Will there be a score in the first 1:30?

Yes +900

No -1800

Will there be a score in the first 2:30?

Yes +550

No -900

Will there be a score in the first 3:30?

Yes +300

No -400

Will there be a score in the first 4:30?

Yes +160

No -180

Will there be a score in the first 5:30?

Yes +115

No -145

Will there be a score in the first 6:30?

Yes -165

No +135

Will there be a score in the first 7:30?

Yes -220

No +180

Will there be a score in the first 8:30?

Yes -325

No +250

Will there be a score in the first 9:30?

Yes -500

No +300

Will there be a score in the first 10:30?

Yes -650

No +425

Total made field goals

Over 3.5 -135

Under 3.5 +105

Total made field goals

Over 2.5 -250

Under 2.5 +195

Total made field goals

Over 4.5 +250

Under 3.5 -325

Total made field goals

3 +300

2 +325

4 +325

5 +500

6 or More +500

1 +650

0 +2200

Total made field goals by Chiefs

1 +185

2 +225

0 +400

3 +400

4 or more +700

Total made field goals by Bucs

1 +185

2 +225

0 +350

3 +425

4 or more +700

Total points scored

50 to 56 Points +425

43 to 49 Points +450

57 to 63 Points +450

78 Points or More +500

64 to 70 Points +550

36 to 42 Points +600

71 to 77 Points +750

29 to 35 Points +1000

22 to 28 Points +2200

15 to 21 Points +5000

0 to 14 Points +20000

Total touchdowns

Over 6.5 -115

Under 6.5 -115

Total touchdowns

Over 5.5 -230

Under 5.5 +190

Total touchdowns

Over 7.5 +185

Under 7.5 -225

Total touchdowns

6 +425

7 +450

5 +475

10 or More +500

8 +600

4 +700

9 +750

3 +1000

2 +2500

1 +5000

0 +10000

Total touchdowns by Chiefs

3 +300

4 +325

2 +350

6 or more +450

5 +500

1 +750

0 +2500

Total touchdowns by Bucs

3 +275

2 +300

4 +350

1 +500

5 +650

6 or more +800

0 +1600

Will Chiefs score in both halves?

Yes -1800

No +900

Will Chiefs score in every quarter?

Yes +135

No -165

Will Chiefs win both halves?

Yes +250

No -325

Will Chiefs win every quarter?

Yes +1000

No -2000

Will Bucs score in both halves?

Yes -1500

No +750

Will Bucs score in every quarter?

Yes +230

No -290

Will Bucs win both halves?

Yes +475

No -700

Will Bucs win every quarter?

Yes +1700

No -4000

Winning margin

Kansas City by 1-6 +350

Tampa Bay by 1-6 +400

Kansas City by 7-12 +500

Tampa Bay by 7-12 +650

Kansas City by 13-18 +700

Kansas City by 19-24 +1000

Tampa Bay by 13-18 +1000

Kansas City by 25-30 +1600

Tampa Bay by 19-24 +1600

Kansas City by 31-36 +2200

Tampa Bay by 25-30 +2800

Kansas City by 37-42 +4000

Kansas City by 43 or More +4000

Tampa Bay by 31-36 +4000

Tampa Bay by 37-42 +6600

Tampa Bay by 43 or More +8800

Will the game be decided by exactly 3 points?

Yes +350

No -500

Will the game be decided by exactly 7 points?

Yes +500

No -800

Will the game be decided by exactly 10 points?

Yes +750

No -1500

Will the game be decided by exactly 14 points?

Yes +900

No -1800

Will the game be decided by exactly 17 points?

Yes +1500

No -3000

Temperature at kickoff

Over 70 Fahrenheit -120

Under 70 Fahrenheit -120

Total times chains brought out for measurement

Over 1.5 +125

Under 1.5 -165

Will either team score 40+ points?

Yes +185

No -250

Will both teams score at least 20 points?

Yes -335

No +235

Will both teams score at least 25 points?

Yes +115

No -150

Margin of victory

Chiefs 1-13 points +135

Bucs 1-13 points +200

Chiefs 14+ points +350

Bucs 14+ points +640

Highest scoring half

First -110

Second -115

Highest scoring quarter

First +370

Second +160

Third +375

Fourth +185

First team to 10 points

Chiefs -145

Bucs +110

First team to 15 points

Chiefs -155

Bucs +120

First team to 20 points

Chiefs -160

Bucs +125

Will team that scores first win?

Yes -190

No +145

Will team that scores last win?

Yes -190

No +145

Total first downs

Over 47.5 -110

Under 47.5 -115

Total first downs by Chiefs

Over 24.5 -105

Under 24.5 -125

Total first downs by Bucs

Over 23.5 -125

Under 23.5 -105

Most first downs

Chiefs -170

Bucs +130

Will either team score in last 3:30 minutes

Yes -180

No +150

First missed field goal

Wide left +120

Wide right +120

Short +500

Hits left upright +500

Hits right upright +500

Hits crossbar +1000

Will there be a kick return for a touchdown?

Yes +900

No -2000

Will there be a punt return for a touchdown?

Yes +900

No -2000

Will there be a safety?

Yes +700

No -1430

Will there be an onside kick attempt?

Yes +175

No -215

First defensive/special teams touchdown

No Def/Special Teams Touchdown -300

Pass Interception +300

Fumble Return +500

Punt Return +1000

Kickoff Return +1200

Total accepted penalties

Over 10.5 -115

Under 10.5 -105

Total accepted penalties committed by Chiefs

Over 5.5 -115

Under 5.5 -115

Total accepted penalties committed by Bucs

Over 5 -130

Under 5 +100

Will either team come back from 25-point deficit?

Yes -10000

No +1400

Will either team win wire-to-wire?

Yes +150

No -200

Will game be decided by 7 points or fewer?

Yes +110

No -150

Total takeaways by Chiefs

Over 1.5 +160

Under 1.5 -200

Total takeaways by Bucs

Over 1.5 -130

Under 1.5 -110

First Quarter

Total points

Odd -115

Even -115

Chiefs total points

Over 6.5 -140

Under 6.5 +110

Bucs total points

Over 6.5 +100

Under 6.5 -130

Winning margin

Kansas City by 7 or More +200

Tampa Bay by 7 or More +325

Tie +325

Kansas City by 1-6 +450

Tampa Bay by 1-6 +500

Total made field goals

Over .5 -110

Under .5 -120

Total made field goals by Chiefs

Over .5 +230

Under .5 -290

Total made field goals by Bucs

Over .5 +250

Under .5 -325

Total touchdowns

Over 1.5 -145

Under 1.5 +115

Total touchdowns by Chiefs

Over .5 -155

Under .5 +125

Total touchdowns by Bucs

Over .5 -115

Under .5 -115

Odds that you made it through this entire story: Not good