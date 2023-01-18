Initial Alabama Projections for 2023 NFL Draft: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts each week, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ...

Tuesday was the deadline for underclassmen to declare themselves eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft, and while the formal list as yet to be released it appeared to be a quiet day among Alabama Crimson Tide players.

Alabama's early departures with eligibility remaining included Will Anderson Jr., Brian Brian Branch, Jaymyr Gibbs, Eli Ricks and Bryce Young.

Nick Saban generally gives his approval for any player who has a chance to be a first-round selection, and all five do. Ricks, however, will need to do extremely well at the NFL combine and during any workouts to have a chance as he didn't play a lot last season.

Some of the players who might have rolled the dice with the draft instead opted to transfer and try to improve their stock elsewhere.

Of course, a few players like wide receiver Jermaine Burton opted to stay.

Declared for 2023 NFL Draft

Players who announced their departures or accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl:

Will Anderson Jr., linebacker

Jordan Battle, safety

Brian Branch, safety

DJ Dale, defensive line

Emil Ekiyor Jr., guard

Jahmyr Gibbs, running back

DeMarcco Hellams, safety

Cameron Latu, tight end

Eli Ricks, cornerback

Tyler Steen, offensive line

Henry To'oTo'o, linebacker

Bryce Young, quarterback

Byron Young, defensive line

Interior linebacker Jaylen Moody is also eligible for the draft as his eligibility has expired.

NFL Draft Bible Rankings

Here's how the website associated with Sports Illustrated and The Arena Group has Crimson Tide players rated for the 2023 NFL Draft:

Overall: 1. Will Anderson Jr.; 3. Bryce Young; 22. Brian Branch; 23. Jahmyr Gibbs; 47. Eli Ricks; 53. Henry To'oTo'o; 57. Jordan Battle; 99. Tyler Steen.

QB: 1. Bryce Young

RB: 2. Jahmyr Gibbs

TE: 9. Cameron Latu

OT: 10. Tyler Steen

OG: 14. Emil Ekiyor Jr.

DT: 24. Byron Young

DE: 1. Will Anderson Jr.

ILB: 1. Henry To'oTo'o; 42. Jaylen Moody

CB: 7. Eli Ricks

S: 1. Brian Branch; 4. Jordan Battle

Initial Crimson Tide Projections

Alabama's looking at having double-digit selections, but it'll need just about everyone to be selected to match or top the program record of 12. Trying to peg when or where they might be selected at this point is nearly impossible because there are too many balls in the air. A lot of teams picking early don't even have coaches, and we're still two months away from free agency starting.

• Bryce Young

NFL Draft Bible is projecting Young to be the first-overall selection by the Colts following a trade with the Bears.

"A smart-accurate passer who doesn’t force throws and rarely makes mistakes. Lacks prototype size but sees the field very well, demonstrates natural feel in the pocket and can push the ball downfield with a simple flick of the wrist."

We're already on the record about his chances of going first overall: Why Bears Having First Pick Makes it More Likely Bryce Young Goes No. 1

• Anderson

The edge rusher should be a top-five pick, and some draft boards have him at No. 1 overall, but the annual rush on quarterbacks will impact when he goes. The Bears would be a good fit at No. 1, but we agree with NFL Draft Bible that Chicago is likely to trade down. NFL Draft Bible has him going third to the Cardinals.

• To'oTo'o

NFL Draft Bible has him going 18th overall to the Lions, but the general thought so far is that he's more likely a second-round prospect. Former Alabama player Drew Sanders is projected by many to be the first interior linebacker selected, and he may not go in the first round.

• Branch

He's a borderline first-round pick and could be Alabama's third player selected. The question will be if any teams are willing to take a safety that early. In his latest overall projections, Todd McShay of ESPN has Young first, Anderson second, and then Branch at No. 23 and Gibbs at No. 24.

• Gibbs

We like his chances of sneaking into the first around as a late pick, maybe to a contending team that views him as an immediate offensive threat like the Eagles.

• Battle

There's no doubt he's one of the best safeties in the draft, but he's looking more like a second- or third-round selection.

Alabama's only had three safeties selected in the first round during the Nick Saban era: Mark Barron, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Usually the borderline first-rounds fall a little.

As for the rest of the draft most of the Crimson Tide contingency is probably somewhere between the third and sixth rounds.

Latu projects well, but it's a strong year for tight ends. Ekiyor plays a position that doesn't often draft strong Some team will take Byron Young and then claim to have gotten a steal.

Battle, Hellams, Dale, Byron Young, Latu, To'oTo'o, Ekiyor and Steen at all heading to the Senior Bowl at the end of the month. Kicker Will Reichard had accepted an invitation, but has subsequently announced that he's staying at Alabama for another year.

The Senior Bowl will be played in Mobile on Feb 4, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., NFL Network.

