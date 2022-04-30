Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Jalyn Armour-Davis Picked as First Day 3 Alabama Selection at 2022 NFL Draft

The former Alabama defensive back was selected in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens.

The position group Nick Saban works most closely with at Alabama is the defensive backs. Consequently, Alabama has produced many NFL caliber defensive backs over the last 15 years with guys like Dre Kirkpatrick, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Marlon Humphrey, Trevon Diggs and Pat Surtain II. Now, Jalyn Armour-Davis has the opportunity to continue the Crimson Tide tradition

Armour-Davis was selected 119th overall in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, becoming the first Alabama defensive back off the board in 2022. 

He joins Evan Neal (No. 7 overall, New York Giants), Jameson Williams (No. 12 overall, Detroit Lions), John Metchie III (No. 44 overall, Houston Texans), Phidarian Mathis (No. 47 overall, Washington Commanders), Christian Harris (No. 75 overall, Houston Texans) and Brian Robinson Jr. (No. 98 overall, Washington Commanders) as the seventh player drafted from Alabama. 

After fighting his way through injuries and up the depth chart, Armour-Davis was one of Alabama's starting corners in 2022 and was tied for the team lead with three interceptions. He added 32 tackles, including one for loss, to go with four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry across 11 starts last season. 

BamaCentral Analysis:

After getting beaten to Alabama talents earlier in the draft, Baltimore finally got its hands on another Crimson Tide player. Armour-Davis will now join a Ravens secondary led by former Crimson Tide star Marlon Humphrey.

Armour-Davis excelled during his one season as a starter at Alabama. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound defender has the size NFL teams look for at the cornerback position and clocked a 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine. He also has the versatility to move inside to slot cornerback if needed. All of the above should allow him to stick with a typically stingy Ravens defense. 

Here's a full evaluation of Armour-Davis, courtesy of NFL Draft Bible:

Jalyn Armour-Davis- Alabama Crimson Tide

Pros

Armour-Davis primarily aligns in a press-bail technique where he uses a strong stab to disrupt route timings. He plays perfect trail technique with strong closing speed and the ability to carry vertical route concepts up the boundary. When asked to defend the middle of the field, Armour-Davis plays crossers and deep overs with sufficient leverage. He shows strong hand usage at the line of scrimmage and down the field on contested throws. Hip fluidity is adequate enough to speed or man turn when displaced by a route.

Cons

A slight frame that comes with durability concerns including multiple games missed in the 2021 season. He does not show the best footwork and overall lower body explosion is not a strong suit. He tends to bail early and seldom pedals off the ball, often leading to free releases inside by the receiver. His eyes occasionally wander in zone coverage where he also plays too high at times. The physical part of the game including tackling and block-shedding is not present in his currency skillset.

Summary

Armour-Davis mainly plays press coverage where his trail technique and closing speed are able to shine, he has a knack for mirroring receivers and can shut down the boundary on deep passing concepts. If he wants to stay on the field in the NFL, he will need to add a degree of physicality and work on his zone fundamentals as his lack of lower body explosion limits his man coverage ability at the next level. 

Gallery: Jalyn Armour-Davis

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) carries the ball after an interception against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama practice, January 5, 2020

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

