Rookie Jameson Williams Switches Jersey Number to No. 9 After Asking Matthew Stafford

Changing jersey numbers isn't a common thing in sports, but in the 2020-21 offseason, the NFL tweaked the numeral rules for each position. Some positions, including quarterback, offense/defensive lines, kicker and punter weren't affected by these changes as they can still only where the same range of numbers as before. However, all other positions have a much wider range to choose from.

For example, wide receivers are now permitted numbers 1 to 49 and 80 to 89, where under the old rule, they could only wear 10 to 19 and 80 to 89. Several players have taken advantage of the change and Detroit Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams joined the club on Wednesday.

The former Alabama standout has switched to a number than nobody expected: 9.

It was previously worn by long-time Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

It's no secret that the Lions franchise has been known to lower the ceiling on future Hall of Famers. Legendary running back Barry Sanders and wide receiver Calvin Johnson being the ecceptions, but they are two of the few Canton greats that are known as "how much better would they be if they were on another team?".

Stafford isn't necessarily Hall of Fame bound yet, even after winning the Super Bowl with another team, but he threw for over 4,000 yards in eight of his 12 seasons in Detroit.

Those stats could've potentially retired his jersey number.

On March 18, 2021, Stafford was traded to the Los Angles Rams in a deal involving Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round pick and two first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

In the one season he's been out of Detroit, he threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns and secured his place in NFL lore.

Williams, the 12th-overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, originally chose the No. 18, a nod to Calvin Johnson's No. 81. However, the 21-year-old wanted a single digit, similar to his jersey number at Alabama (1).

Numbers 1-8 were unavailable, leaving 9 as the only option.

Williams asked Stafford for permission to use his old number. The young rookie took to Instagram to share the news of Stafford's response.

What's interesting about the rookie is that he switched numbers without even being on the field yet. The 2022 pick tore his ACL in the CFP National Championship Game against Georgia and is still rehabbing from surgery. .

Bama in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position