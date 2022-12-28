Keeping Track of Which Alabama Players Have Declared for 2023 NFL Draft
Eligibility is a tricky thing these days as many players can still take advantage of the NCAA's ruling regarding all student-athletes whose 2020-2021 season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the extra year they have six years to compete in four full seasons at the collegiate level.
Moreover, the Alabama Crimson Tide still has a game to play, Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, and no one opted out of the game.
This is on top of all the transfer movement, for which we have the 2022-23 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Transfer Tracker.
Accepted Invitations for Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl will be played in Mobile on Feb 4, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., NFL Network.
Jordan Battle, safety
DeMarcco Hellams, safety
DJ Dale, defensive line
Byron Young, defensive line
Henry To'oTo'o, linebacker
Emil Ekiyor Jr., guard
Tyler Steen, offensive line
Will Reichard, kicker
Cameron Latu, tight end
The nine players from one team are the second most in the all-star game's history.
NFL Draft Bible Rankings
It's still relatively early in the evaluation process, but here's how the website associated with Sports Illustrated and The Arena Group has Crimson Tide players rated for the 2023 NFL Draft:
Overall: 1. Will Anderson Jr.; 3. Bryce Young; 22. Brian Branch; 23. Jahmyr Gibbs; 47. Eli Ricks; 53. Henry To'oTo'o; 57. Jordan Battle; 99. Tyler Steen.
QB: 1. Bryce Young
RB: 2. Jahmyr Gibbs; 26. Roydell Williams; 38. Trey Sanders; 43. Jase McClellan
WR: 14. Jermaine Burton; 18. Tyler Harrell;
TE: 9. Cameron Latu
OT: 10. Tyler Steen
OG: 14. Emil Ekiyor Jr.
C: 13. Seth McLaughlin; 17. Darrian Dalcourt
DT: 20. Justin Eboigbe; 23. DJ Dale; 24. Byron Young; 47. Tim Smith
DE: 1. Will Anderson Jr.; 45. Chris Braswell
ILB: 1. Henry To'oTo'o; 42. Jaylen Moody
CB: 7. Eli Ricks; 68. Khyree Jackson
S: 1. Brian Branch; 4. Jordan Battle; 6. Malachi Moore; 17. DeMarcco Hellams
Projection
Alabama's poised for a record-setting draft, but it'll depend on how many players leave with remaining eligibility.
The Crimson Tide saw 12 players selected in 2018. It could potentially have up to 15 this year (Will Anderson Jr., Bryce Young, Brian Branch, Jahmyr Gibbs, Henry To'oTo'o, Jordan Battle, Cameron Latu, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Eli Ricks, Byron Young, Tyler Steen, DJ Dale, Jermaine Burton, DeMarcco Hellams and Justin Eboigbe. The guess here is that kicker Will Reichard will sign as a free agent).
Offensive lineman Javion Cohen was a possibility as well, but has transferred to Miami.
