Keeping Track of Which Alabama Players Have Declared for 2023 NFL Draft

Players started announcing their intentions by accepting invitations for the Senior Bowl, more will follow after the Sugar Bowl.

Eligibility is a tricky thing these days as many players can still take advantage of the NCAA's ruling regarding all student-athletes whose 2020-2021 season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the extra year they have six years to compete in four full seasons at the collegiate level. 

Moreover, the Alabama Crimson Tide still has a game to play, Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, and no one opted out of the game. 

This is on top of all the transfer movement, for which we have the 2022-23 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Transfer Tracker.

Accepted Invitations for Senior Bowl 

The Senior Bowl will be played in Mobile on Feb 4, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., NFL Network.

Jordan Battle, safety

DeMarcco Hellams, safety 

DJ Dale, defensive line

Byron Young, defensive line 

Henry To'oTo'o, linebacker

Emil Ekiyor Jr., guard

Tyler Steen, offensive line

Will Reichard, kicker

Cameron Latu, tight end 

The nine players from one team are the second most in the all-star game's history. 

NFL Draft Bible Rankings 

It's still relatively early in the evaluation process, but here's how the website associated with Sports Illustrated and The Arena Group has Crimson Tide players rated for the 2023 NFL Draft:

Overall: 1. Will Anderson Jr.; 3. Bryce Young; 22. Brian Branch; 23. Jahmyr Gibbs; 47. Eli Ricks; 53. Henry To'oTo'o; 57. Jordan Battle; 99. Tyler Steen. 

QB: 1. Bryce Young

RB: 2. Jahmyr Gibbs; 26. Roydell Williams; 38. Trey Sanders; 43. Jase McClellan

WR: 14. Jermaine Burton; 18. Tyler Harrell; 

TE: 9. Cameron Latu

OT: 10. Tyler Steen

OG: 14. Emil Ekiyor Jr. 

C: 13. Seth McLaughlin; 17. Darrian Dalcourt

DT: 20. Justin Eboigbe; 23. DJ Dale; 24. Byron Young; 47. Tim Smith

DE: 1. Will Anderson Jr.; 45. Chris Braswell

ILB: 1. Henry To'oTo'o; 42. Jaylen Moody

CB: 7. Eli Ricks; 68. Khyree Jackson

S: 1. Brian Branch; 4. Jordan Battle; 6. Malachi Moore; 17. DeMarcco Hellams

Projection

Alabama's poised for a record-setting draft, but it'll depend on how many players leave with remaining eligibility. 

The Crimson Tide saw 12 players selected in 2018. It could potentially have up to 15 this year (Will Anderson Jr., Bryce Young, Brian Branch, Jahmyr Gibbs, Henry To'oTo'o, Jordan Battle, Cameron Latu, Emil Ekiyor Jr., Eli Ricks, Byron Young, Tyler Steen, DJ Dale, Jermaine Burton, DeMarcco Hellams and Justin Eboigbe. The guess here is that kicker Will Reichard will sign as a free agent). 

Offensive lineman Javion Cohen was a possibility as well, but has transferred to Miami.  

