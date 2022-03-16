Skip to main content

Landon Collins Released by Washington, Becomes Free Agent

Fallout from the Carson Wentz trade begins for the Commanders, leaving the former Crimson Tide safety looking for a new home.

In a move that was completely expected, safety Landon Collins was released by the Washington Commanders on Wednesday.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection had been asked to restructure his deal, to which Collins had agreed. However, when the team asked him to do so again this offseason following the trade for Carson Wentz — which ate up nearly all of Washington's remaining space under the salary cap for this season — he balked. 

Collins signed a six-year, $84 million contract with Washington in 2019.

The move saves Washington $6.482 million on the salary cap with $9.6 million in dead money.

Collins confirmed to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports that the breakup was over a contract dispute.

"They asked me to take a pay cut," Collins said. "The first one was fine. Then they asked me to take another one. The money changed after they signed Carson Wentz I'll just take my chances in free agency."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A big part in signing with new team figures to be how it plans to use him. 

In 2021, Washington moved Collins to a hybrid linebacker role, viewing him as someone who could make more plays closer to the line of scrimmage. Although it was a role he didn't covet, he made 81 tackles and three sacks in 13 games this season.

In 94 games, he had 11 interceptions, 39 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 10 sacks and 676 tackles.

Collins, 28, also missed 14 games over the last three seasons, including having suffered a torn Achilles. 

Per the FanNation Washington site: The Dallas Cowboys may be a team to watch for Collins as they need safety help. He's obviously familiar with the NFC East having previously played for the New York Giants.

Other teams in need at the position include the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos.

Former Alabama Players in Free Agency

Anthony Averett

Anthony Averette

CB, Baltimore Ravens

Bradley Bozeman

bradley bozeman

G/C Baltimore Ravens

Landon Collins

Landon Collins, Washington

S, Washington Commanders 

Rashaan Evans

Rashaan Evans

LB, Tennessee Titans

Shaun Dion Hamilton

Shaun Dion Hamilton (50)

LB, Detroit Lions

Update: Staying with Lions

Ronnie Harrison

Ronnie Harrison

S, Cleveland Browns

J.C. Hassenauer

J.C. Hassenauer, Pittsburgh Steelers

OL, Pittsburgh Steelers, who have exclusive rights to re-sign him. 

Dont'a Hightower

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium.

LB, New England Patriots

O.J. Howard

O.J. Howard

TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kareem Jackson

Kareem Jackson

S, Denver Broncos

AJ McCarron

AJ McCarron

QB, Atlanta Falcons

Reggie Ragland

Reggie Ragland

LB, New York Giants

Jarran Reed

Jarran Reed

DL, Kansas City Chiefs

Cam Sims

Cam Sims

WR, Washington Commanders

Levi Wallace

Levi Wallace

CB, Buffalo Bills

Update: Signed with Steelers

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama softball WCWS Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Alabama Softball Out for Revenge Against Florida State

By Joey Blackwell36 minutes ago
Alabama women's basketball players at 2021 Tide Tipoff
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Aims to Keep Building, Opens WNIT at Troy

By Christopher Walsh3 hours ago
Georgia Bulldogs outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) gets into the face mask of Alabama running back Trey Sanders (6) during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Five Alabama Players Who Need to Shine in Spring Camp

By Tony Tsoukalas7 hours ago
031522_WSB_FoutsMo_USM_KG0049
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 16, 2021

By Blake Byler13 hours ago
Ally Shipman
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Picks Up 5-2 Road Win at Southern Miss

By Katie Windham18 hours ago
Levi Wallace
Bama/NFL

NFL Moves: Steelers Land Levi Wallace; Mack Wilson Traded

By Christopher Walsh20 hours ago
022422_WSB_MurphyPa_team_Louisuana_KG8659
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Softball at Southern Miss

By Katie Windham22 hours ago
Jaden Shackelford
All Things Bama

Jaden Shackelford Excited for Return to California

By Joey Blackwell23 hours ago