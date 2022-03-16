Landon Collins Released by Washington, Becomes Free Agent

Fallout from the Carson Wentz trade begins for the Commanders, leaving the former Crimson Tide safety looking for a new home.

In a move that was completely expected, safety Landon Collins was released by the Washington Commanders on Wednesday.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection had been asked to restructure his deal, to which Collins had agreed. However, when the team asked him to do so again this offseason following the trade for Carson Wentz — which ate up nearly all of Washington's remaining space under the salary cap for this season — he balked.

Collins signed a six-year, $84 million contract with Washington in 2019.

The move saves Washington $6.482 million on the salary cap with $9.6 million in dead money.

Collins confirmed to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports that the breakup was over a contract dispute.

"They asked me to take a pay cut," Collins said. "The first one was fine. Then they asked me to take another one. The money changed after they signed Carson Wentz I'll just take my chances in free agency."

A big part in signing with new team figures to be how it plans to use him.

In 2021, Washington moved Collins to a hybrid linebacker role, viewing him as someone who could make more plays closer to the line of scrimmage. Although it was a role he didn't covet, he made 81 tackles and three sacks in 13 games this season.

In 94 games, he had 11 interceptions, 39 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 10 sacks and 676 tackles.

Collins, 28, also missed 14 games over the last three seasons, including having suffered a torn Achilles.

Per the FanNation Washington site: The Dallas Cowboys may be a team to watch for Collins as they need safety help. He's obviously familiar with the NFC East having previously played for the New York Giants.

Other teams in need at the position include the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, and Denver Broncos.