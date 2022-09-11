Minkah Fitzpatrick Does It All: Bama in the NFL Week 1

The NFL is finally back! As millions of fantasy football managers set their lineups Sunday morning, many former Alabama standouts made the cut. Some of them played very well in Week 1.

Offense

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Eagles in a shootout 38-35 victory against the Detroit Lions. The scrambling quarterback had 243 passing yards and 96 rushing yards. The former Alabama standout also had a short rushing touchdown.

• Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 20-7 on Saturday. The speedy receiver absorbed an over-the-middle pass from Tua Tagovailoa and ran it all the way for a six.

• After being cut from the Buffalo Bills, tight end O.J. Howard was signed by the Houston Texans just a couple of days later. In his season debut, he only had two receptions, but both were touchdowns.

Defense

The Steelers star-studded defense started off the season with a bang. On Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's first pass, he threw it right to Pittsburgh all-pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick who returned it for six. This was the first touchdown for any team on Sunday.

After the Cincinnati tied the game with a short touchdown by Ja'Marr Chase as the clock expired, Fitzpatrick blocked the extra point to force overtime.

• Although they were dismantled by the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams had a couple of highlight plays. Linebacker Terrell Lewis had the first interception among all NFL players this season.

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position