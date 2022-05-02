Skip to main content

NFL: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Team

Which NFL teams have had the most, and fewest, former Alabama Crimson Tide football players on their roster over the years.

The Denver Broncos have apparently seen the light. 

Two years ago, the Broncos were tied for having the fewest Alabama players on their all-time roster with 10, along with the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans.

No more.  

The Texans were understandable, they'd only been around since 2002.

The Broncos were founded in 1960, the Vikings in 1961.

But then Denver drafted wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in 2020, and cornerback Patrick Surtain II in 2021, both in the first round. Between those acquisitions and other moves, the Broncos moved off the top of the list. 

The Texans finished the 2021 season tied for the top spot, but took a step toward moving back after selecting wide receiver John Metchie III and linebacker Christian Harris in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Poised take over as the least Crimson Tide franchise in the NFL is the Los Angeles Chargers, who haven't drafted an Alabama players since tackle D.J. Fluker in 2013, when the franchise was still located in San Diego. 

It makes sense, though, since the franchise is located on the other side of the country, and in the heart of a conference other than the SEC. Minus the Cardinals, who spent most of their years in Chicago and St. Louis, none of the AFC or West teams have been especially known for drafting Alabama players, although some who led their teams were Kenny Stabler, Shaun Alexander and Derrick Thomas. 

As for cold-weather franchises, Joe Namath and Bart Starr obviously did pretty well leading northern teams. So did Cornelius Bennett and John Hannah.

Of course, another way to look at it is every NFL franchise has had at least 11 former Alabama players over the years, which is remarkable.

As for which franchises have had the most, the numbers pretty much line up with the draft with one major exception, the Detroit Lions.

If you saw our All-Time Alabama Players Drafted by Team database, you know that Washington has selected the most Crimson Tide players over the years, followed by the Packers, Cardinals and Giants.

Before selecting Jameson Williams in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Lions had drafted just 13 Crimson Tide players, yet 32 had played for the franchise that's been around since 1929. It was initially known as the Portsmouth Spartans of Portsmouth, Ohio, and moved to Detroit in 1934.

Most Crimson Tide Players All-Time

(Through 2021 season)

  1. Washington Commanders 37
  2. Green Bay Packers 32
  3. Detroit Lions 32
  4. Arizona Cardinals 28
  5. Miami Dolphins 27
  6. New York Giants 26
  7. Philadelphia Eagles 26
  8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24

Fewest Crimson Tide Players All-Time

(Through 2021 season)

  1. Houston Texans 11
  2. Los Angeles Chargers 11
  3. Minnesota Vikings 12
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars 12
  5. Carolina Panthers 12
  6. Buffalo Bills 14
  7. Cleveland Browns 14
  8. Denver Broncos 14
  9. Seattle Seahawks 14

The Bama in the NFL Database

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against the Bills at Nissan Stadium Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) in action during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Najee Harris

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Ryan Kelly

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

Derrick Thomas

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath during the 1969 preseason against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Wide receiver Julio Jones (Alabama) is introduced as the number six overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2011 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (left) poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the New York Jets as the No. 3 pick during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in downtown Nashville.

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

Kenny Stabler and John Madden after winning the Super Bowl

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome (82) catches a 16 yard touchdown pass against Miami Dolphins linebacker Alex Moyer (54) during the 1985 AFC Divisional Playoffs at the Orange Bowl. The Dolphins defeated the Browns 24-21.

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr in action during Super Bowl I at the Los Angeles Coliseum against the Kansas City Chiefs.
