OJ Howard Reportedly Signs with the Houston Texans

The former Alabama tight end has a new home in Houston.

The Houston Texans signed tight end OJ Howard on Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Terms of the deal have yet to be announced.

The former Alabama standout has had quite the few days. After five months, Howard was released by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. 

He didn't get signed by the Cincinnati Bengals after a visit with them on Wednesday.

Howard met with the Texans on Thursday. Shortly after, he inked his name on a contract. The 27-year-old was a first-round draft pick out if Alabama. 

Howard's career has been plagued by injuries. When healthy, Howard played the tight end position exactly how it should be played: he got open easily and blocked well. However, Howard’s first fully-healthy season wasn’t until last year, and he only started in nine games.

Howard’s first three seasons were above average for tight ends. When combining them, he had 94 receptions for 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Assuming that he is fully healthy, Howard could potentially be on the field more than Houston tight ends Brevin Jordan and Pharaoh Brown.

