Report: Alex Leatherwood Claimed by Bears: O.J. Howard Visiting Bengals

Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood was claimed by the Bears on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport.

Leatherwood was waived by the Raiders on Tuesday. Las Vegas selected him with the 17th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Bears will inherit Leatherwood's rookie contract, which has a fully guaranteed $5.9 million over the next three years left on it. Chicago also has the rights to his fifth-year option.

Leatherwood aims for big role in Chicago's offensive line. The Bears finished the 2021-22 season allowing the most sacks (58) in the NFL.

Leatherwood's rookie season in silver and black was subpar as the Crimson Tide product allowed eight sacks and committed 14 penalties as a 17-game starter. He played left tackle with the Tide, but was the Raiders right guard for most of last season.

At just 23-years-old, Leatherwood has plenty of time to improve. A fresh start in Chicago might be all he needs.

The Bears open up the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 11.

O.J. Howard Visiting Bengals

Rapoport also reported that former Alabama tight end O.J. Howard is visiting the Cincinnati Bengals today, and if all goes well with the physical, he's expected to sign a deal.

The Buffalo Bills cut Howard on Tuesday after he signed with the team as a free agent over the offseason. The former first-round pick was guaranteed $3.2 million in the deal. Howard caught just three passes on four targets with a touchdown in 78 exhibition snaps.

Bama in the NFL Database

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

This story will be updated as more signings are announced.