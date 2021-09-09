The Extra Point: O Captain! My Captain! the Call for Many former Alabama Players

Numerous Crimson Tide standouts at the next level aren't just being called leaders on their respective teams, but captains this season.

There's no set way to do it in the NFL, it's usually the prerogative of the the coaches or the higher-up officials. They're supposed to be limited to six, but it's not enforced by the league.

This is a relatively new thing, as the league started allowing teams to do it in 2007. They wear the "C" patch and participate in the coin flips.

The role isn't as important as in hockey, where the captain is the only person authorized to speak with game officials regarding rule interpretation (alternate captains may do so when the captain is on the ice).

However, the captains are seen as the leaders of the team, and most are selected through team voting.

That's about where the comparison end.

For example:

The Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys appoint weekly captains.

The Jaguars have named quarterback Trevor Lawrence a team captain before he even played in his first NFL game.

The Steelers have a pretty simple system, one captain is chosen for the offense, defense and special teams, and that's it. This year, they're quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, defensive end Cam Heyward and fullback Derek Watt.

(We like Minkah Fitzpatrick's chances to inheriting the role at some point).

Meanwhile, Washington has seven team captains including quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, guard Brandon Scherff, tight end Logan Thomas, defensive end Chase Young, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, linebacker Jon Bostic and safety Deshazor Everett.

This is the third time Allen has been named a team captain. Safety Landon Collins was a captain in 2020, but suffered a season-ending injury.

Other former Crimson Tide players serving as captains this season include Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson, Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Hightower and Mosley both opted out last season due to the pandemic.

“It means a lot,” Hightower said in a press conference this week.” Any time you get voted by your peers — the guys you’re doing the hard work with, the sweating and the blood and stuff, so it always feels good whenever your teammates vote you in, and it’s not a coach handing it down. So it always feels good when it comes from your teammates.”