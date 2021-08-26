The Extra Point: How Will Jimbo Fisher's Quarterback Fare, Hold Up vs. Alabama?

Haynes King, Texas A&M's new starting quarterback, only attempted four passes last season, one of which was picked off by a Crimson Tide defensive back.

Alabama fans were sure to take notice that Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher announced his starting quarterback for Week 1 against Kent State.

Redshirt freshman Haynes King beats out third-year freshman Zach Calzada.

Of course, the Aggies, who many believe have the best shot to topple Alabama from the top of the SEC West, will host the Crimson Tide on Oct. 9.

“I feel very comfortable with both guys," Fisher said while making the announcement on ESPN Radio's 97.5 in Houston. "I think both guys can win and play well. I think both guys had an outstanding camp.”

So what kind of quarterback is King?

He only played in two games last season, going 2-for-4, with a touchdown pass against South Carolina and an interception against Alabama, made by Malachi Moore.

He's listed as 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, is a coaches' son and is extremely competitive. He also has deceptive speed, which was on display in high school when he also ran track and played on the basketball team.

He only lost twice at Longview (in Texas), while playin for his father, John King.

As a junior he led his team to a 16-0 season and Class 6A state championship, Longview's first since 1993. He threw for 3,877 passing yards and 42 touchdowns, with just four interceptions.

For an encore, he put on a strong showing at The Opening Finals, which for a while had him rated as one of the best players in his recruiting class.

However, without the same supporting cast he was unable to match those numbers as a senior (123-for-213 for 1,926 yards), but had 506 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

"Haynes is going to be a guy who can really extend plays and probably keep the defense a little more honest — probably a little more scared — with his ability to make plays with his feet,” Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey said, per All Aggies.

He'll also get to ease into the role a bit. After Kent State, Texas A&M will play Colorado (in Denver), New Mexico, Arkansas (at Arlington, Texas) and Mississippi State before hosting Alabama at Kyle Field.

