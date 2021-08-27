The Extra Point: Jedrick Wills Jr. in Great Position to Get Even Better with Browns

Even though Cleveland moved him from the position he played with the Crimson Tide, things are looking up for the 10th-overall pick in in the 2020 NFL Draft.

We don't talk enough about offensive linemen.

No one does. It sort of comes with the job, even though an offense can't do anything without a solid group of players up front.

Jedrick Wills Jr., though, is quietly off to a good start to his NFL career, and when we say quietly we mean that in a good way. It goes with the narrative of his his position: Usually when offensive linemen get noticed it's a bad thing.

Last year, Wills was selected 10th overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft. He went on to have a solid season and was named to the PFWA's 2020 NFL All-Rookie team.

This fall, he's looking to step up his game as most second-year players do, and things are looking up for him. Not only are the Browns looking like a real contender in the AFC North, but Wills practices against Myles Garrett when the first-team players square off.

"It's a whole new game when you're going against Myles," Wills told Browns reporters.

When the offense does a switch, the other rusher off the edge is Jadeveon Clowney.

If he can continue to learn and hold his own against those two ...

Meanwhile, per Browns Digest:

"Year two for Wills is going to be about sanding off the rough edges. There were periods throughout the course of the year where he struggled with consistency. Rookie tackles usually fall victim to this, and the more reps he gets, the more this will fade.

"Penalties were also a big issue for Wills a year ago. He would often false start and commit unnecessary holding penalties, which would often negate big gains down the field.

"If rookie Jedrick Wills was the ceiling, then the Browns still have a quality tackle on their hands. However, it seems that there is still another level for Wills to break into. He has all of the measurables and athleticism to become a high-end starting tackle, but he needs to continue to work on the little things."

There are two other things that should encourage everyone even more about Wills:

1) He's playing left tackle for the Browns and blocking Baker Mayfield's blind side. Wills played right tackle at Alabama, so he had to switch last year.

2) He's also still only 22.

