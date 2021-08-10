The Extra Point: How Close is Marlon Humphrey to Being the NFL's Best Cornerback?

Look for the former Alabama standout to move up when the NFL's Top 100 list for 2021 is revealed

Since being the No. 16-overall selection, former Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey has built up an impressive NFL resume.

He was named All-Pro in 2019, to the last two pro bowls, and was even selected as team MVP.

Last year, he was also named to the NFL's Top 100 list, at No. 86. While we wait for this year's list to start being revealed on Sunday, Humphrey figures to move up due to his reputation as being one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers.

For example, while playing for a playoff team in 2020, he led the league and set a team record with eight forced fumbles (which tied for the second-most by a defensive back in a single season), to go with 11 passes defended.

How close is he to being considered the best cornerback in football?

It depends on whom you ask, including Raven Country:

• In a recent poll of 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players, Humphrey ranked as the second-best cornerback in the NFL behind Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams.

"He's just tough — ball hawk, long, rangy, plays different now than in college," one NFC coach told ESPN. "Before you play him, you're showing his turnover reel to your team — 'Let's not tempt him.'"

• Since 2018, Humphrey is rated as the league's best defensive back in single coverage, earning a 90. grade by Pro Football Focus.

• The NFL Network ranked Humphrey and Marcus Peters third in the "Top 5 Batman and Robin Duos" by the NFL Network behind Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce and Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Bucky Brooks wrote: "Playing great defense in today's NFL is all about forcing turnovers. With that in mind, the Ravens' defense will always rank among the game's best units as long as Peters and Humphrey are leading the way as ball magnets in the secondary ...

"Humphrey is the best ball puncher on the perimeter since Charles "Peanut" Tillman helped the Bears' defense wreak havoc on the league years ago. The All-Pro finished 2020 with a league-high eight forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks as a slot/outside corner with superb instincts and awareness. These two former first-round picks give the Ravens the league's best turnover producers in a defensive backfield."

• Raider Maven took a different approach, and rated Humphrey second among cornerbacks Las Vegas will see this season, behind only Miami Dolphins corner Xavien Howard. He's led the NFL in interceptions in two of the last three seasons, and last season was credited with 10 picks and 20 pass breakups.

Most importantly, the Ravens know Humphrey's value. They signed him to a five-year, $98.75 million extension that will keep him with the franchise through the 2026 season.

