The Extra Point: You Know the Season is Near When Injured Players Starting Ramping it Up

Former Alabama players Eddie Jackson and Amari Cooper both activated, not for the preseason, but to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Another strong indication for Alabama fans who keep track of the NFL that football is right around the corner occurred Tuesday when two Crimson Tide-turned Pro Bowl players were activated by their respective teams.

In Chicago, All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson was removed from the Active/Non-Football Injury list by the Bears after suffering a hamstring injury during an offseason workout.

Meanwhile, in Dallas the Cowboys removed wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Active / Physically Unable to Perform list.

Cooper had offseason ankle surgery, and raised some eyebrows early this week when he told 105.3 The Fan: “I’m supposed to be getting out there pretty soon ... A couple of weeks.”

With starting quarterback Dak Prescott back, fans are eager to see the passing game re-ignite with Cooper and CeeDee Lamb — who told the NFL Network that they "will be a problem" for defenses this season.

Since being traded in 2018 by the Raiders to Dallas, Cooper has 224 catches and 3,028 yards in 41 career games for the Cowboys. With Prescott sidelined with a shoulder injury last season he still had 92 catches for 1,114 yards.

As for Jackson, the team had a cautious approach as there was no need to rush him back. He probably won't do much the rest of the week as the Bears hold a pair of crossover practices Wednesday and Thursday with the Miami Dolphins before squaring off in a preseason game Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field.

Even so, the former Crimson Tide standout was "Just itching" to get back.

“There’s nothing like being out there on the field and building that team camaraderie,” he told reporters. “It’s just building that chemistry with me and [safety Tashaun Gipson] and all the defense. So that’s what I’m most excited about being back.”

