The Extra Point: Derrick Henry's Workload a Hot Topic with the Titans

Tennessee coaches are getting the former Alabama standout running back involved in different ways during practices until the 2021 regular season gets closer.

It doesn't make sense for Derrick Henry to get a lot of playing time when the Tennessee Titans open their preseason schedule Friday night against, ironically, the Atlanta Falcons.

Julio Jones may not play against his old team, either.

Neither may do much in any exhibition game, especially since the NFL is going to a 17-game schedule this season.

According to All Titans, Henry isn't even getting that much work in during practices, as the team still has a while before he starts ramping up the physical activity.

“We’ve kind of started calling him ‘Coach’ now because he is back there with a script, and he’s calling out all the plays and he’s helping me substitute the guys in,” running backs coach Tony Dews said. “So, that keeps him involved with practice. And then it’s my little sneaky way to help him continue to grow in the offense because now he’s calling out formations.

“… It keeps him involved. It keeps him watching and seeing what’s happening, and he can coach those guys when they come off the field as well.”

Henry, the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama, is the two-time NFL rushing king, but he's also the run-away leader in rushing attempts with 681. That's 129 more than anyone else (Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook with 562).

To better put it into perspective consider this: Add in his 101 carries over the last two postseason, his 728 total rushes are more than every running back other than Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott has over the past three regular seasons combined.

“I think he has handled it,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “He is staying in shape. Working hard. We ask everybody that may not be in practice, that may have a different plan, to work just as hard, if not harder than the guys that are out there. I think that is a respect thing. If I was a player and looked over and saw a guy with flip flops on, I probably wouldn’t react too favorably.”

The Extra Point is a regular feature on BamaCentral, and often includes video and other elements from our FanNation partners. Other recent segments include:

JK Scott's Back is 'Against the Wall' in Green Bay

Why Giants Safety Xavier McKinney Has Beef With Cowboys

How Has Julio Jones' Transition Been to the Titans?

Patrick Surtain II is off to a Sizzling Start with Broncos

Titans Defense has a Good Former Alabama Player too, Rashaan Evans

Week 1 of Dolphins Training Camp Was About Tua Tagovailoa

Keeping Up With Alabama's Players in the NFL, Like Carson Tinker