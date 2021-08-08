The Extra Point: Keeping Up With Alabama's Players in the NFL, Like Carson Tinker
BamaCentral is your home for keeping up with former Crimson Tide players in the NFl, as we track their progress through the NFL season.
From Jonathan Allen to Carson Tinker, we'll have the latest on their availability, status, even contract status.
For those who don't know, the long-snapper is still with the Giants after spending last season on the practice squad. Giants Maven did a training camp preview on the former Crimson Tide player and his chances of making the regular roster.
Tinker has played in 69 NFL games, all with the Jacksonville Jaguars, He was one of 18 players the Giants signed to a reserve/future deal at the end of last season, and received the largest bonus of $8,500.
However, starter Casey Kreiter has a one-year, $1,127,500 contract.
Part of the Bama in the NFL Database is a weekly tracker, which was reactivated with the 2021 Hall of Fame Game. Look for each week's initial post on Wednesdays, and updates throughout the weekend.
