The Extra Point: This Year's NFL Top 100 Includes More Crimson Tide Players

With Ryan Kelly and Calvin Ridley making this year's list, Alabama is poised to have more former players ranked among the top 100 in the league.

Is Derrick Henry about to get a raise from his peers?

Not the financial kind, although this could maybe be used to help market the former Alabama standout and 2017 Heisman Trophy winner.

In this case, we're talking about his listing on the NFL's Top 100.

Every year the league has its players to rank the top 100, based upon their performances over the previous season(s), and while not everyone participates it's a telling evaluation that gets a lot of attention just before the start of the regular season.

Being rated the best at something is one thing, but it's at another level when the praise comes from peers.

A year ago, the NFL rushing champion came in at No. 10, one spot ahead of wide receiver Julio Jones, who is now his teammate with the Tennessee Titans.

Of course, Henry went out and won the league rushing title again while becoming just the eighth player to top 2,000 yards in a single season.

We're getting close to finding out if he moved up, and how much.

Last Sunday, the NFL Network released the list players who finished No. 41 through 100. No. 11-40 will be revealed at 3 p.m. CT Sunday, with the top 10 announced at the same time a week later, Aug. 28.

The tally is almost heavily skewed toward offensive skill positions, with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earning the No. 1 spot in 2020, followed by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Aaron Donald, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas.

Seven former Crimson Tide players made the list:

10: Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans, RB

11. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons, WR

35. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers, S

44. Mark Ingram II, Baltimore Ravens, RB

49. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys, WR

72. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders, RB

86. Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens, CB

This year, four former Alabama players have already been announced:

No. 52: Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

No. 65: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

No. 68: Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.·

No. 69: Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly.

Fitzpatrick dropping was surprising, while Ridley and Kelly made the list for the first time.

Humphrey has almost certainly moved up, which should give Alabama eight former players on this year's list.

Which brings us around to Henry being the biggest question remaining for Alabama fans. Did he move up, and if so ho much?]

•

The Extra Point is a regular feature on BamaCentral, and often includes video and other elements from our FanNation partners. Other recent segments include:

Patrick Surtain II is off to a Sizzling Start with Broncos

Derrick Henry's Workload a Hot Topic with the Titans

How Close is Marlon Humphrey to Being the NFL's Best Cornerback?

You Know the Season is Near When Injured Players Starting Ramping it Up

Titans Not Concerned Julio Jones Won't Play in Preseason Opener

Why Tua Tagovailoa's Preseason Opener Was Better Than Most Realize

The NFL Preseason is Really About Players like Miller Forristall