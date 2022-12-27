Top 5 Bama in the NFL Week 16: DeVonta Smith Leads the Crimson Tide Products for the Second Time

Week 16 Top 5

1. DeVonta Smith

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith had one of the best games of his career on Saturday, hauling in 8-of-12 targets for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Smith’s multiple leaping/diving receptions showed similarities to his 2020 Heisman Trophy winning campaign.

2. Jaylen Waddle

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle led Miami in receptions (5) and receiving yards (143—second-most of career). The speedy receiver’s first catch of the game was an 84-yard touchdown.

3. Jarran Reed

Packers defensive lineman Jarran Reed played his best game since joining Green Bay in March, after recording six tackles, a sack and he recovered his own forced fumble. Reed’s effort in the trenches was a major factor in keeping the Packers playoff hopes alive.

4. Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed 23 times for 126 yards and a touchdown in a 19-14 loss against the Houston Texans. Henry was the primary source of Tennessee’s offensive game plan, as backup QB Malik Willis had the same amount of pass attempts as Henry did rushing. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner was nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

5. Christian Harris

Houston Texans rookie linebacker Christian Harris recorded six tackles, two pass breakups and his first career interception to seal Houston’s first win since week 5.

Other notable performances

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley posted 12 tackles against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Mosley currently has the eighth-most tackles (142) in the NFL heading into the final two weeks of the regular season. Fellow Crimson Tide product and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans has the fourth-most tackles (150).

Denver wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was one of the few Broncos who shined on Christmas Day, finishing with six receptions for a season-high 117 receiving yards.

The New York Jets failed to score a touchdown on Thursday night. However, their lone field goal came after a forced fumble/strip sack by defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. Williams' 12 sacks this season is tied for the most among defensive tackles.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had twice as many targets (10) and catches (6) as any other pass-catcher on the team, totaling 72 receiving yards.

In a low-scoring battle, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey punched the ball out of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London’s hands, leading to the only touchdown of the game (for either team) 13 plays later. Baltimore clinched the playoffs after the 17-9 win.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hauled in his fifth interception of the season against the Raiders on Christmas Eve.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had one of his better games of his sophomore year, throwing for 240 yards and two touchdowns after nearly completing an improbable comeback against the Cincinnati Bengals.

