Tua Tagovailoa Stretchered Off vs. Bengals
The Miami Dolphins quarterback was taken out of the game midway through the second quarter
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field by a stretcher with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter.
The Alabama product was thrown onto his back by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa went into this game with a back injury.
It was reported by the on-field reporter that he has suffered head and neck injuries and is being taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Hospital.
