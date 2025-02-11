2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Baseball Preview: Outfielders
One of the tasks incumbent upon Alabama baseball coach Rob Vaughn entering his second season is reshaping the Crimson Tide's outfield ranks.
All three opening-weekend starters at the outfield spots from last season (Ian Petrutz, TJ McCants and Evan Sleight) moved on. William Hamiter, who took over in right field during the campaign's home stretch and postseason, is also gone.
While not every listed outfielder on the team's roster is a new face, several are, and team captain Kade Snell focused his time away from the dish last season on pitching. The names on this part of the roster are expected to acquit themselves well and be key contributors on offense and (naturally) defense.
Additionally, seemingly in keeping with aspects of Vaughn's 2024 offense, there are several lefty bats who could see time in the Alabama outfield.
Kade Snell, redshirt senior, L/L (jersey No. 3)
- Though he possesses the most experience out of those in this group (40 games last season, 36 starts), there's potential for a learning curve for Snell when it comes to manning an outfield post. As the Crimson Tide's primary designated hitter last spring, he hit .324 with 15 extra-base hits and 30 runs batted in. He hits well, which also makes a difference if it does so happen that it takes time for his glove to come around.
Richie Bonomolo Jr., junior, R/R (jersey No. 5)
- This newcomer spent two seasons at Wabash Valley College in Mount Carmel, Ill. In 2023, his team made the JUCO World Series, and Bonomolo Jr. received All-America recognition (second team) from Prep Baseball Report after that season. During that stretch, he hit .449 with 62 runs batted in and 43 stolen bases; notably, Vaughn plans for his team this season (which adds some speed, including Bonomolo) to swipe bags a lot more.
Bryce Fowler, redshirt junior, L/L (jersey No. 9)
- As a leadoff hitter last season at Pearl River Community College in Mississippi, Fowler hit .419 and posted the second-most single season hits in program history. He had a 1.181 OPS and can play in center field. Fowler also played in 10 games for Southern Miss in 2023, scoring four runs. He hit 11 home runs last season at Pearl River.
Coleman Mizell, sophomore, L/L (jersey No. 15)
- Mizell started five games during his freshman campaign last spring, and in a limited sample size with time spent at designated hitter (21 at-bats) sent three runs in and scored five runs. He got an opening-weekend start against Manhattan last February and had four hits in 10 at-bats in that series.
Will Hodo, senior, L/R (jersey No. 18)
- The Crimson Tide's 2024 first baseman is certainly a curious inclusion on this list; he's listed as an INF/ONF in the online roster, though, and made the Preseason All-SEC Second Team as a utility player. Alabama's walks leader last season with 34, he also launched 11 home runs and hit 12 doubles.
Peyton Steele, freshman, R/R (jersey No. 26)
- Hailing from the same hometown and high school as Mizelle (Hartselle, Ala.), Steele was ranked the No. 13 recruit in Alabama by Perfect Game USA. He earned all-state honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association as part of a 2023 season which saw Hartselle make it to the 6A state title game.
Ahmaad Duff, freshman, R/R (jersey No. 42)
- Perfect Game USA and Prep Baseball Report each ranked Duff as the No. 2 outfielder in the state of Indiana as a high schooler. In 55 at-bats during his sophomore season at Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis, he amassed a .509 batting average.