2025 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket
It is SEC Tournament time for the conference's 16 baseball teams. In a new single elimination format, every squad will be included. The action starts on the morning of May 20. In previous seasons, the tournament has been contested with a double elimination component and not featured every team.
Alabama (40-15, 16-14 SEC) netted 40 wins in the regular season for the first time since 2002. It lost 9-3 on Saturday at Florida to knock itself out of contention for a first-round bye, which goes to the top eight clubs on the leaderboard and will be the No. 9 seed next week.
The Crimson Tide plays 16-seed Missouri in the very first game of the tournament on Tuesday, with a first pitch time of 9:30 a.m. CT. Alabama swept the Tigers during a home series back in April. Missouri started with an 0-24 conference record before a sweep over Texas A&M.
Whichever side wins that game will play No. 8-seed Tennessee on Wednesday morning, also at 9:30 a.m. CT. Alabama lost a home set against the Volunteers two games to one in mid-March. It was the first SEC series played at Sewell-Thomas Stadium this season.
The final conference standings as of the official end of the regular season on Saturday are as follows, along with the bracket. Alabama was also the No. 9 seed in 2023, going on to win twice in Hoover, host a regional and make it to the Winston-Salem Super Regional.
1. Texas
2. Arkansas
3. LSU
4. Vanderbilt
5. Georgia
6. Auburn
7. Ole Miss
8. Tennessee
9. Alabama
10. Florida
11. Mississippi State
12. Oklahoma
13. Kentucky
14. Texas A&M
15. South Carolina
16. Missouri