Alabama Baseball Ends Regular Season With Road Win Over Auburn
The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team (33-21, 13-17 SEC) finished its regular season off with a road win against the Auburn Tigers (27-26, 8-22 SEC) 12-5 on Saturday night at Plainsman Park.
Both teams plated a run in the first inning on RBI singles by Alabama’s Kade Snell and Auburn’s Ike Irish. The Tigers tacked on three additional runs to pull in front on an RBI groundout by Chris Stanfield in the second and a two-run home run by Mason Maners in the fourth.
However, the Crimson Tide answered back and scored seven unanswered runs.
In the fifth, Gage Miller cut into Alabama’s deficit with an RBI single and William Hamiter, who has been the hottest bat on the team since entering the starting lineup on May 4 during the Mississippi State series, continued his streak with a two-RBI single to tie up the ballgame.
In the sixth, Miller gave the Crimson Tide the three-run advantage after hitting a bases-clearing double. Mac Guscette also brought a run into score after getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The Tigers scored one final run on an RBI single by Carter Wright in the seventh, but the Crimson Tide responded in the ninth with an RBI single by Gage Miller and a three-run home run by Ian Petrutz to seal the victory.
Alabama right-handed pitcher Ben Hess started on the mound. The junior allowed five earned runs on ten hits in 6.2 innings of work and struck out nine in 108 pitches. Alton Davis II entered out of the bullpen and pitched the seventh and eighth, then Braylon Myers made an appearance in the bottom of the ninth following a two hours and 37 minutes weather delay.
Auburn’s season comes to a close as the team did not qualify for the 2024 SEC Tournament. Alabama, on the other hand, will compete in the tournament which starts on Tuesday at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala., as the No. 7 seed and will take on No. 10 South Carolina.
How it Happened:
Bottom 9:
- Ike Irish grounds out to end the game. Alabama 12, Auburn 5.
- Chris Stanfield strikes out looking.
- Deric Fabian grounds out.
- Auburn’s Mason Maners hits a leadoff double.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Braylon Myers enters the game in relief of Alton Davis II.
Top 9:
- Kade Snell strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 12, Auburn 5.
- William Hamiter strikes out swinging.
- Justin Lebron strikes out swinging.
- 11:00 p.m. CT- Play has resumed at Plainsman Park.
- 10:47 p.m. CT- The game will resume at 11 p.m. CT.
- 10:25 p.m. CT- The weather delay has concluded but the field is currently drying. There will be at least 20 more minutes of the stoppage of the play.
- 10:00 p.m. CT- The game is still in a weather delay. The earliest the game could start back up is 10:15 p.m. CT.
- 9:00 p.m. CT- The game remains in a weather delay.
- 8:27 p.m. CT- The game is currently in a weather delay due to lightning in the area.
- Auburn makes a pitching change.
- Ian Petrutz hits a three-run home run. Alabama 12, Auburn 5.
- Gage Miller hits an RBI single. Alabama 9, Auburn 5.
- Bryce Eblin reaches base on a throwing error by Caden Green, Hodo advances to third.
- Will Hodo hits a leadoff single.
Bottom 8:
- Caden Green strikes out swinging to end the inning. Alabama 8, Auburn 5.
- Cade Belyeu pops up.
- Auburn’s Cooper Weiss lines out.
Top 8:
- TJ McCants hits into a double play to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 8, Auburn 5.
- Mac Guscette strikes out swinging.
- Kade Snell draws a leadoff walk.
Bottom 7:
- Cooper McMurray grounds out to end the inning. Alabama 8, Auburn 5.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Alton Davis II comes into the game in relief of Ben Hess.
- Carter Wright hits an RBI single. Alabama 8, Auburn 5.
- Ike Irish grounds out, Stanfield advances to third.
- Chris Stanfield singles, advances to second on an error by Gage Miller.
- Auburn’s Deric Fabian strikes out swinging.
Top 7:
- William Hamiter strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 8, Auburn 4.
- Justin Lebron hits a single to load up the bases for Alabama.
- Ian Petrutz draws a walk.
- Miller advances to second on a wild pitch.
- Gage Miller hits a two-out single.
- Bryce Eblin flies out.
- Will Hodo grounds out.
Bottom 6:
- Mason Maners strikes out to end the inning. Alabama 8, Auburn 4.
- Caden Green hits into a double play.
- Auburn’s Cade Belyeu hits a leadoff single.
Top 6:
- TJ McCants strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 8, Auburn 4.
- Auburn makes a pitching change.
- Mac Guscette gets hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Alabama 8, Auburn 4.
- Kade Snell is intentionally walked.
- The runners advance on a called balk.
- William Hamiter flies out.
- Justin Lebron strikes out looking.
- Ian Petrutz gets hit by a pitch.
- Gage Miller hits a three-RBI double. Alabama 7, Auburn 4.
- Auburn makes a pitching change. Ben Schorr comes into the game in relief of Dylan Watts.
- Max Grant hits a bunt single to load up the bases for Alabama.
- Will Hodo hits a single, McCants advances to second.
- TJ McCants hits a leadoff single.
Bottom 5:
- Weiss is thrown out attempting to steal second to end the inning. Alabama 4, Auburn 4.
- Cooper Weiss hits a single.
- Wright is thrown out at second base attempting to steal.
- Cooper McMurray strikes out.
- Auburn’s Carter Wright reaches on an error by Max Grant.
Top 5:
- Mac Guscette strikes out looking to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 4, Auburn 4.
- Kade Snell gets hit by a pitch.
- Auburn makes a pitching change. Dylan Watts comes into the game in relief of Christian Herberholz.
- William Hamiter hits a two-RBI single. Alabama 4, Auburn 4.
- Justin Lebron strikes out swinging.
- Ian Petrutz hits a sacrifice bunt, the runners advance.
- Gage Miller hits an RBI single. Auburn 4, Alabama 2.
- Max Grant hits a single, Hodo advances to third.
- Will Hodo draws a leadoff walk.
Bottom 4:
- Chris Stanfield grounds out.
- Deric Fabian strikes out looking.
- Mason Maners hits a two-run home run. Auburn 4, Alabama 1.
- Auburn’s Caden Green hits a leadoff triple.
Top 4:
- TJ McCants strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. Auburn 2, Alabama 1.
- Mac Guscette hits a two-out single.
- Kade Snell grounds out.
- William Hamiter hits a dribbler to the pitcher, is thrown out at first.
Bottom 3:
- Cade Belyeu strikes out swinging to end the inning. Auburn 2, Alabama 1.
- Cooper Weiss hits a two-out double.
- Cooper McMurray strikes out swinging.
- Auburn’s Carter Wright strikes out.
Top 3:
- Petrutz is picked off at first base to end the top half of the inning. Auburn 2, Alabama 1.
- Justin Lebron flies out.
- Ian Petrutz draws a walk.
- Gage Miller pops up.
Bottom 2:
- Ike Irish grounds out to end the inning. Auburn 2, Alabama 1.
- Chris Stanfield hits an RBI groundout. Auburn 2, Alabama 1.
- Fabian steals second.
- Deric Fabian reaches on a fielder’s choice, Maners is thrown out at second. Green advances to third.
- Mason Maners gets hit by a pitch.
- Auburn’s Caden Green hits a leadoff double.
Top 2:
- Max Grant grounds out. Alabama 1, Auburn 1.
- Will Hodo pops up.
- TJ McCants strikes out looking.
Bottom 1:
- Cade Belyeu strikes out to end the inning. Alabama 1, Auburn 1.
- Cooper Weiss hits a two-out single, Irish advances to third on an error by Gage Miller.
- Cooper McMurray strikes out swinging.
- Carter Wright flies out.
- Ike Irish hits an RBI single. Alabama 1, Auburn 1.
- Stanfield steals second.
- Auburn’s Chris Stanfield reaches first base on a throwing error by Justin Lebron.
Top 1:
- Mac Guscette pops up to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 1, Auburn 0.
- Kade Snell hits an RBI single. Alabama 1, Auburn 0.
- William Hamiter gets hit by a pitch.
- Justin Lebron hits a one-out single and is thrown out at second, Petrutz advances to third.
- Ian Petrutz draws a walk.
- Gage Miller grounds out for the first out of the evening.
Pregame:
- Although there is inclement weather projected in the forecast, first pitch is set to be on time at 5:02 p.m. CT.
