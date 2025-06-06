Alabama Baseball Adds Transfer Pitcher Matthew Tippie to 2026 Roster
The Alabama baseball pitching staff has been impacted by departures via the transfer portal and eligibility lapses. On Thursday, the group got its first addition for the 2026 campaign in the form of ex-Texas State righty Matthew Tippie.
Tippie has one year of eligibility left on his ledger. He worked 46 innings in the 2025 season, with a 4.11 ERA across 26 appearances and 73 strikeouts to show for it. He did not make any starts.
Alabama made the NCAA Tournament but went 0-2 in the Hattiesburg Regional, with bullpen struggles partly to blame for the quick exit: Braylon Myers and Carson Ozmer combined to give up three runs in the season-ending loss against Southern Miss last Saturday.
To add injury to insult from a depth and experience standpoint, Myers and Ozmer's time in college is up. Ozmer set the program record for saves in a single season with 17, also placing himself in the lead nationwide. Tippie's addition promises much-needed reinforcements
Tippie was at Texas State for two years, pitching from 2022-23 at Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas. He posted 19 combined starts there. Tippie's 2025 strikeout total would've led Alabama by three; starter Riley Quick logged 70.
The Crimson Tide's relief corps this year was up and down. There was a mixture of veterans and young players; Tippie, the first incoming transfer for Alabama of the offseason, will fall into the former category. Both groups had their peaks and valleys; Ozmer's arm was most consistent.
Ozmer had a different path to Tuscaloosa than Tippie. Still, they are similar in one important aspect: the two are effectively rentals, eligible for only one year in crimson and white. Tippie was 2-1 in 18 appearances (5.48 ERA) for the 2024 season.
There will be opportunities for Tippie to win any of a variety of bullpen roles next season. Further to once again needing to replace its closer, Alabama also needs a solid setup man (as does any team). Myers was arguably the best fit for that role in 2025.