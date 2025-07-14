Alabama Baseball Captain Kade Snell Chosen in 2025 MLB Draft
Kade Snell took on a variety of roles in two seasons as a member of the Alabama baseball team. After finishing fourth in the SEC in batting average this year, the veteran and 2025 team captain heard his name called in the MLB Draft in the 5th round with the 151st overall pick by the Chicago Cubs.
Snell arrived at Alabama prior to the 2024 campaign. That season took a different form than the following year, as the Dothan, Ala., native began his Crimson Tide career as a two-way player who eventually won the starting designated hitter spot and also served as the midweek starter.
He broke out this season, taking over a new position as the everyday left fielder. Snell earned recognition on the All-SEC First Team with a .363 batting average, 10 home runs and 52 runs batted in. He became a stalwart in the No. 3 spot, providing consistency near the top of the order and cementing himself as one of the toughest players to retire by way of the strikeout in the natio
As the captain, Snell was invaluable to the roster in multiple ways that spanned beyond his on-field work. He gained a reputation from teammates and coaches as one of the toughest players on the diamond. He made 58 of a possible 59 starts and logged 212 at-bats.
The Crimson Tide would love to have Snell back, but he exhausted his eligibility in 2025. His college journey started at Auburn, where he was later cut, and ended with him being a leadership figure on and off the field at Alabama while becoming a draft prospect.
Snell picked a good time for a career season, if there's such a thing as a bad one. Since his collegiate career is in the books, the decision befalling many players as to whether or not to go back to school doesn't apply to him. He'll sign and continue his baseball journey in the professional ranks.
The slot value for the 151st pick is $465,400. As a senior who has spent his eligibility, Snell might end up signing for an under-slot sum in the absence of an ability to spurn the pros this summer for another college campaign.