Four Alabama Baseball Standouts Featured in All-SEC Teams
Alabama baseball (40-15, 16-14 SEC) netted 40 wins in the regular season for the first time since 2002.
The Crimson Tide had a plethora of players who helped contribute to this historic season, and closer Carson Ozmer, left fielder Kade Snell, shortstop Justin Lebron and starting pitcher Riley Quick led the way. These four standouts were named to the All-SEC Teams on Monday.
Ozmer and Snell were each named First Team honorees, while Lebron and Quick were among the Second Team selections. As well as his Second Team distinction, Lebron garnered All-Defensive Team accolades for the second consecutive season.
Snell is the first Crimson Tide outfielder since Taylor Dugas in 2012 to be named a First Team selection, with Ozmer standing as the first Alabama pitcher since Austin Hyatt in 2009 to receive First Team honors.
Lebron becomes the first player in program history to notch his second All-Defensive Team honor, with Quick becoming Alabama's first starting pitcher to earn All-Conference honors since Hyatt's First Team distinction in 2009.
These standouts will lead 9-seed Alabama against 16-seed Missouri in the very first game of the 2025 SEC Tournament on Tuesday, with a first pitch time of 9:30 a.m. CT. Alabama swept the Tigers during a home series back in April. Missouri started with a 0-24 conference record before a sweep over Texas A&M.
Whichever side wins that game will play No. 8-seed Tennessee on Wednesday morning, also at 9:30 a.m. CT. Alabama lost a home set against the Volunteers two games to one in mid-March. It was the first SEC series played at Sewell-Thomas Stadium this season.
This story will be updated with the full All-SEC Teams.