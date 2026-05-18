Alabama Baseball Lands Three All-Conference Honors

The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program finished the 2026 regular season 37-18 with an 18-2 Southeastern Conference record. The program made its highest finish in the conference standings since 2009, but only three Crimson Tide players were honored as the SEC announced its awards for the year.

Starting pitcher Tyler Fay and utility player Brady Neal were selected to the All-SEC Second Team while, starting pitcher Myles Upchurch was selected to the All-SEC Freshman team.

Fay made 14 starts for the Crimson Tide, working 85.1 innings with a 4.43 ERA. He struck out 99 batters and walked 20 on the year and had the first no-hitter 84 years against the Florida Gators.

Neal started in 50 of his 53 appearances batting .322 on the season with seven home runs and 40 RBIs. His 57 hits and 32 walks gave the senior a .439 on base percentage.

Upchurch started all season in the Sunday slot, making 14 appearances, working 64.2 innings with a 3.34 ERA. He struck out 68 batters and walked 38 as a true freshman. His starts progressively went deeper and deeper into the game as the year progressed, taking pressure off the Crimson Tide bullpen.

2026 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

Pitcher of the Year: Aidan King, Florida

Freshman of the Year: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Robbins, Texas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Wes Johnson, Georgia

2026 All-SEC Baseball Team

First Team

C: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B: Chris Hacopian, Texas A&M

2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn

3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia

3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State

SS: Tyler Bell, Kentucky

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF: Aiden Robbins, Texas

OF: Rylan Lujo, Georgia

DH/Util: Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State

SP: Dylan Volantis, Texas

SP: Aidan King, Florida

SP: Tomas Valincius, Mississippi State

SP: Hunter Dietz, Arkansas

RP: Sam Cozart, Texas

RP: Walker Hooks, Ole Miss

RP: Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M

Second Team

C: Carson Tinney, Texas

1B: Will Furniss, Ole Miss

1B: Ethin Bingaman, Auburn

2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt

3B: Judd Utermark, Ole Miss

SS: Kolby Branch, Georgia

SS: Steven Milam, LSU

OF: Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Bryce Chance, Mississippi State

DH/Util: Brady Neal, Alabama

SP: Cade Townsend, Ole Miss

SP: Tegan Kuhns, Tennessee

SP: Jaxon Jelkin, Kentucky

SP: Tyler Fay, Alabama

RP: Jackson Sanders, Auburn

RP: Ethan McElvain, Arkansas

RP: Ben Davis, Mississippi State

2026 Freshman All-SEC Baseball Team

Anthony Pack Jr., Texas

Sam Cozart, Texas

Jorian Wilson, Texas A&M

Ethin Bingaman, Auburn

Cam Appenzeller, Tennessee

Omar Serna Jr., LSU

Jacob Parker, Mississippi State

Trent Grindlinger, Tennessee

Myles Upchurch, Alabama

Nico Partida, Texas A&M

Mason Braun, LSU

Jack Bauer, Mississippi State

2026 SEC Baseball All-Defensive Team

C: Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas

1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B: Mike Mancini, Vanderbilt

3B: Eric Guevara, Auburn*

3B: Tre Phelps, Georgia*

SS: Steven Milam, LSU

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Jason Walk, Oklahoma

P: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss

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