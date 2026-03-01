Alabama Baseball Proves 'Unafraid' In Thrilling Ninth-Inning Stand Against Oregon St

Alabama baseball secured the 2026 Frisco Classic title with an 8-7 win over Oregon State on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide was pushed to the brink by the ranked Beavers, who had the winning run on second with the bases loaded and nobody out in the bottom of the ninth, before Peyton Steele made a perfect throw home to save the game for Alabama and set up Hagan Banks to force a game-winning groundout.

"It's about making plays, not not making errors," head coach Rob Vaughn said postgame. "It's about making plays, and Peyton Steele had just an unbelievable game-saving play. Just an incredible effort by the guys. Heck of a baseball game."

Banks took over on the mound for the ninth inning with Alabama leading 8-5. The redshirt senior, one of the most trusted bullpen arms on the team, allowed the eight and nine-hole batters to both single to start the frame. He then got ahead with a 0-2 count against leadoff man Jacob Galloway, a near-.400 hitter, but grazed him with an inside fastball to load the bases.

Alabama held a mound visit for Banks, trying to calm him down as the winning run, center fielder Easton Talt, came up to bat. Banks got Talt to a 0-2 count as well before he notched a base hit to left that dropped right in front of Justin Osterhouse to cut the lead to two runs.

Alabama's back was officially against the wall with the bases still loaded and nobody out. Things then went from bad to worse as Cooper Vance grounded right to Justin Lebron at short for what should have been a routine 6-4-3 double-play. Lebron, regarded as one of the best defensive shortstops in the country, was unable to field the routine grounder cleanly, allowing another run to score and keeping the bases loaded.

The next Beaver batter flew out to Steele in right field. It should have been a standard sac fly, and as Galloway tagged up at third, it seemed inevitable that he would come home to tie the game.

Steele had other plans, rifling an absolutely perfect throw from mid-right directly into the glove of catcher Brady Neal, who barely had to move to apply the tag on a sliding Galloway. A dumbfounded Oregon State dugout challenged the call, but was unable to get it overturned.

"I was saying, 'No, no no, no, no' off the bat, because I want to keep the double play in order," Vaughn said of the play. "Then about halfway to the plate as I go, 'Maybe, maybe, maybe, and then, 'Yes, yes, yes.'

"You've just got to be unafraid to crash and burn. And that was a player who was unafraid of a mistake and didn't worry about it, and just finished off. And it worked out for us."

Alabama was far from out of the woods, as the other runners advanced on the play, putting Talt at third and Vance at second as the winning run. A base hit to the outfield would very likely give the Beavers a walk-off win. The Crimson Tide intentionally walked the next batter, second baseman AJ Singer, to load the bases, creating a force at every bag. With the game hanging in the balance, Adam Haight, who homered in the sixth inning, came up to bat.

Haight swung at the first pitch he saw, laying a grounder right to Lebron, who fumbled the ball as it took an awkward hop as it approached his glove. Lebron was just barely able to get the ball out, snaking it to second baseman Brennan Holt to just barely beat a sprinting Singer for the final out.

"It took a funny hop there at the end, and he didn't panic and just stayed with it," Vaughn said of Lebron. "That's why he's just cut differently. It's a short-term memory. He believes he's the best, and like, yeah, mistakes happen, but you don't dwell on them, you get right on the next one. That's what he did, and obviously it saved us there at the end."

As the broadcast crew signed off for the night, play-by-play man Chris Mycoskie remarked that the game felt like a regional contest. The fight both teams showed down the stretch certainly felt on par with that of two squads fighting for their lives.

Beyond just giving Alabama a marquee win over a ranked Beavers team and securing the title at the Frisco Classic, the final frame of Saturday's contest underscores the perseverance and grit this Alabama team is capable of playing with. For a team with Omaha aspirations, Saturday’s ninth inning may have revealed more than any early-season box score could.