Score Updates and Analysis As Alabama Faces Ranked Oregon State In Frisco

Alabama baseball took care of business in the opening game of the Frisco Classic with a 12-2 win over Iowa on Friday night. Alabama now heads into the most anticipated matchup of the event, its game against Oregon State. The Beavers are ranked in every major poll, and took down Houston 2-1 on Friday behind a masterful performance on the mound from ace Dax Whitney.

Oregon State's No. 2 pitcher, Ethan Kleinschmit, is no slouch himself. A 2025 ABCA All-America Third Team selection, Kleinschmit started 17 games last year, going 8-5 with a 3.56 ERA. He is 1-1 this season, coming off a loss to Southern Miss last weekend where he allowed four earned runs while striking out ten batters over 5.1 innings of work. He is the best pitcher that Alabama has faced so far this season.

The Crimson Tide is starting Zane Adams, who has been electric in his first two starts of the season. Adams is 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA, striking out 15 batters and walking zero over 11 innings pitched. This game has the potential to be one of the most fun pitching battles of any game this season to this point.

The Frisco Classic's exclusive broadcast rights are held by D1 Baseball. The games can be purchased on the outlet's website, with $30 the cost for access to all three games. Those who will not be purchasing the broadcasts can follow along here for updates and analysis.

Pregame:

Game One: Alabama 12, Iowa 2

Tyler Fay was the winning pitcher for Alabama, giving up just one run over six innings in his best start of the season. The offense made his life extremely easy, as a Luke Vaughn home run gave the Crimson Tide a 3-0 first-inning lead. Bryce Fowler and Justin Lebron also homered, and freshman Andrew Purdy notched three hits in what was simply a dominant all-around performance.

"Just a complete team effort," head coach Rob Vaughn said. "Fay was awesome. Really relentless offense, and these boys know what they are capable of now. So, can we come back and do it again? It's a really good team tomorrow."

Probable Starting Pitchers for the Frisco Classic:

Friday, Feb. 27 — RHP Tyler Fay (UA) vs. RHP Tyler Guerin (UI)

Saturday, Feb. 28 — LHP Zane Adams (UA) vs. LHP Ethan Kleinschmit (OSU)