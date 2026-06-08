Alabama Baseball Rained Out On The Precipice of History

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A historic postseason continues for Alabama baseball after the Crimson Tide and St. John's had the Tuscaloosa Super Regional game two suspended due to weather in the 8th inning. Both programs sat through nearly five hours of waiting as the weather ravaged Sewell-Thomas Stadium and ultimately Mother Nature prevailed, delaying the contest's conclusion until Monday at 11 a.m.

The Crimson Tide, for the second game in a row, was bolstered by an outstanding effort by its starting pitcher. Junior left-hander Zane Adams took the mound and picked up right where Tyler Fay left off on Saturday. Adams took the ball and handled six innings of work, limiting the Red Storm offense to just two runs on five hits.

Zane Adams, like Tyler Fay last night, leaves Sewell-Thomas to cheers and praise.



He went 6.1 innings, gave up 2 runs on 6 hits with 8Ks and 1 hit batter. pic.twitter.com/fN2R3X2yI4 — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) June 7, 2026

Alabama's offense mustered nine hits on the afternoon as the batters chipped away at the St. John's pitchers. Former Crimson Tide pitcher and current Red Storm starter Evan Chaffee limited Alabama to just three runs on six hits over six innings of action, but Peyton Steele did give the Crimson Tide an early advantage, scoring Luke Vaughn from first in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. Brady Neal's sacrifice groundout doubled the lead at 2-0 as the senior's strong postseason continues.

St. John's scored their first run of the Super Regional in the third inning as Rob Mansour and Dylan Fitzsimmons opened the inning with a single and a double, respectively. Jon LeGrande sacrificed to Brennan Holt, scoring Mansour from third for the first Red Storm run of the weekend to make it a one-run game.

John Lemm took a pitch in the arm to open the top of the fourth, but was erased from the basepath after Eric Hines hit into a fielder's choice. Brennan Holt's third hit of the weekend moved Hines to third and set Luke Vaughn up for an RBI sacrifice bunt, taking the lead back to two runs.

Catcher Adam Agresti caused the only other damage for St. John's in the sixth inning. Agresti smashed a solo home run over the centerfield wall, cutting Alabama's lead down to 3-2. The Red Storm sophomore has mustered three hits and reached base safely five times on the weekend.

Senior third baseman Jason Torres stepped into the batter's box in seventh inning and broke the game open for the Alabama with one big swing. Steele and Bryce Fowler got the action started as they each beat out infield grounders, putting Crimson Tide batters on first and second with one out. Justin Lebron grounded into a fielder's choice, putting the inning in jeopardy, but Neal stepped up once again and drew a two-out walk to load the bases for Torres.

The third baseman watched a ball go past him on the first pitch, but sent the second pitch over the right field wall into a sea of jubilant fans for a grand slam to give Alabama a 7-2 lead.

Jason Torres with the big fly for some needed insurance pic.twitter.com/HLCZsPqMbl — Joe Gaither (@JoeGaither6) June 7, 2026

The Crimson Tide turned to Matthew Heiberger in the seventh inning, and just like Ashton Crowther on Saturday, the reliever made quick work of the Red Storm, inducing a ground-ball double play to keep St. John's off the board.

Alabama's 7-2 lead entering the eighth inning created daydreams of Omaha. Still, Mother Nature descended on Sewell-Thomas Stadium, serving up a thunderstorm and making the Crimson Tide faithful wait just a bit longer to end the program's 27-year College World Series drought.

Scores of Crimson Tide faithful sat through the weather delay as lightning strike after lightning strike complicated restarting the game. Ultimately it wasn't lightning that led to the game's suspension, but rain itself as the field took on pools and pools of water, creating an unsafe playing surface.

Alabama and St. John's will restart at 11 a.m. on Monday in the top of the eighth inning with Brennan Holt on first base with no outs and Luke Vaughn at the plate.

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