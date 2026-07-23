Projecting Alabama's Depth Chart After SEC Media Days

The Alabama Crimson Tide kicks off the 2026 season in 44 days on Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium against the East Carolina Pirates. The program just had its turn in Tampa at SEC Media Days, making it a perfect time to project the Crimson Tide's depth chart before fall camp begins next week.

Quarterback

Senior - Austin Mack Sophomore - Keelon Russell Sophomore - John Gazzaniga Freshman - Jett Thomalla Freshman - Tayden-Evan Kaawa

The Crimson Tide enters the season in another quarterback battle. This time between senior Austin Mack and sophomore Keelon Russell. Mack took the first reps during Alabama's spring game and is still in the lead, as there hasn't been any real practice over the summer months. Mack enters his fourth year in the system, while Russell enters his second. The pair each possesses elite arm talent, and each saw action in mop-up duty in 2025, making this fall's competition anyone's to take.

Running Back

Junior - Daniel Hill Sophomore - AK Dear Junior - Kevin Riley Freshman - EJ Crowell Freshman - Trae'shawn Brown Senior - Khalifa Keith

The Alabama running back room has a variety of skill sets, and most, if not all, will see the field this fall. Daniel Hill will get the first opportunity for starting reps, but the staff has raved about freshman EJ Crowell's ability to revamp the running game since his arrival in December. It's all hands on deck in 2026 to fix the running game, and everyone will have an opportunity to show what they're capable of.

Wide Reciever

X Slot Z Ryan Coleman-Williams Lotzeir Brooks Rico Scott Derek Meadows Aubrey Walker Tyler Henderson Cederian Morgan Amari Sabb Maurice Mathis Jr.

*Noah Rogers - Injured

Alabama will likely utilize Crimson Tide junior Ryan Coleman-Williams in all three receiver roles in 2026, but Germie Bernard's graduation and Isaiah Horton's transfer clear the space for Williams to return to a predominantly outside receiver in the offense. Transfer Noah Rogers is unlisted after a spring game injury, but Kalen DeBoer indicated the senior receiver is ahead of schedule on his rehab. Derek Meadows and Cederian Morgan each impressed during Alabama's spring game and will each look to produce this fall.

Tight End

H U Y Josh Ford Danny Lewis Jr. Kaleb Edwards Jack Sammarco Marshall Pritchett Jay Lindesy Jaxson Shuttlesworth Mack Sutter

The tight ends, like the wide receivers, will rotate among the various roles depending on personnel packages. Danny Lewis Jr., Kaleb Edwards, and transfer Josh Ford will see the majority of the action with the departure of Josh Cuevas in the offseason. Ford's physicality was praised in the spring, and this group can make the difference in unlocking the Crimson Tide's running game.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle Left Guard Center Right Guard Right Tackle Jackson Lloyd William Sanders Racin Delgatty Michael Carroll Jayvin James Tyrell Miler Mal Waldrep Kayden Strayhorn Ethan Fields Nick Brooks Ty Haywood Chris Booker Bear Fretwell Casey Poe Jared Graham Bryson Cooley

The Alabama offensive line is the position group under the biggest microscope this fall. DeBoer praised Michael Carroll, William Sanders and Jackson Lloyd at SEC Media Days, making it sound like the starting positions were all but set. Carroll bumps down to guard, shoring up the interior along with Sanders, but the new faces are the biggest question marks. Will Lloyd step into the left tackle role and play well enough to protect a new quarterback? Will transfer Jayvin James improve from his time at Mississippi State at right tackle? How will Cal-Poly transfer Racin Delgatty handle himself at center against SEC competition?



If the first five aren't playing well, look for Ole Miss transfer Ethan Fields to be the first offensive lineman off the bench.

Defensive Line

3-Tech NOSE Devan Thompkins Terrance Green London Simmons Kedrick Bingley-Jones Edric Hill Jeremiah Beaman Steve Bolo Mboumoua Isaia Faga Mhari Johnson Caleb Smith

The Alabama defensive line will see a heavy rotation among its top six players. The Crimson Tide procured Terrance Green from Oregon and Devan Thompkins from Southern Cal, and each has received high praise during the offseason. London Simmons steps into his sophomore year after a strong freshman year, and Jeremiah Beaman is back after an ACL injury derailed his 2025. The biggest lottery ticket in the group is junior Steve Bolo Mboumoua. He didn't see much playing time in 2025, but has been developing over the last year and could supplement the rotation with another quality player.

Wolf

Senior - Yhonzae Pierre Sophomore - Justin Hill Freshman - Xavier Griffin Freshman - Jamarion Matthews

Yhonzae Pierre returned for his senior season after turning in eight sacks during the back half of the 2025 season. He'll need to showcase his ability over a full season, but could become the program's next premier pass rusher and be the difference-maker on the defensive side. Sophomore Justin Hill saw his playing time increase throughout his freshman year and looks to take his game to the next level in his second year in Tuscaloosa.

Bandit

Senior - Jah-Marien Latham Senior - Desmond Umeozulu Senior - Fatutoa Henry Freshman - Nolan Wilson Freshman - Corey Howard Freshman - Malique Franklin

Alabama's bandit group is arguably the weakest unit on an otherwise outstanding defensive unit. The Crimson Tide brings back senior Jah-Marien Latham for his seventh season after suffering a neck injury early in 2025. The program also added South Carolina transfer Desmond Umeozulu and retained Fatutoa Henry. Can Latham handle starting responsibilities after a scary injury? How will Umeozulu hold up against the run? What kind of player is Henry? Each question will be answered as the season begins.

Inside Backer

Senior - Caleb Woodson / Junior QB Reese Sophomore - Luke Metz / Junior Cayden Jones Sophomore - Duke Johnson / Freshman - Xavier Griffin Sophomore - Abduall Sanders / Freshman - Zay Hall

Alabama's inside linebackers are the team's biggest question mark on the defensive side of the ball as the Crimson Tide lost its top three contributors from 2025. Virginia Tech transfer Caleb Woodson has received high praise since transferring, and the buzz around junior QB Reese has been consistent for the last year. Can the duo step into the big shoes vacated by Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson, and Nikhai Hill-Green?

Cornerback

Junior - Zabien Brown / Sophomore - Dijon Lee Junior - Carmelo O'Neal / Freshman - Jorden Edmonds Sophomore - Chuck McDonald / Freshman - Zyan Gibson

Alabama's cornerbacks all have lengthy frames and smooth hips as the Crimson Tide coaches have found a group of cyborgs. Zabien Brown should play his way into the first round of next spring's NFL Draft and Dijon Lee exploded onto the scenes as a true freshman last season. Mercer transfer Carmelo O'Neal and true freshman Jorden Edmonds impressed in the spring, making the defensive backs one of the deepest and most talented position groups on the field in Tuscaloosa.

Safety

Senior - Bray Hubbard / Senior - Keon Sabb Junior - Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. / Sophomore - Ivan Taylor Freshman - Rihyael Kelly

Alabama's safeties feature two of the most experienced players on the Crimson Tide roster on the first line in seniors Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb. The second line features two of the biggest hitters on the team and two players with NFL fathers in Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. and Ivan Taylor.

Husky

Junior - Red Morgan Junior - Zavier Mincey Freshman - Jireh Edwards

The husky position group continues Alabama's loaded defensive backfield. Junior Red Morgan has seen significant playing time over the last two seasons and should get the first reps, but Zavier Mincey and true freshman Jireh Edwards should see plenty of action as the two five-stars fight to get on the field.

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