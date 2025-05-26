Alabama Baseball's RPI Following SEC Tournament
On Sunday evening, the 16 schools granted the opportunity to stage this summer's NCAA Tournament baseball regionals at their home ballparks were announced.
No. 23 Alabama (41-16) was not picked to host for the first time since 2023 even though its RPI sits at 13th. Head coach Rob Vaughn felt last week at the SEC Tournament (which the Crimson Tide exited in round two) that his players had done enough to merit consideration.
The Crimson Tide came into the conference tournament with an RPI inside the top 10 (No. 9). It went 1-1 in Hoover, ending Missouri's season in round one and bowing out the next day to Tennessee in a 15-10 decision.
RPI as a host-selection metric remained consistent this season. 15 of the top 16 teams entering Selection Monday will serve as host institutions. The field of candidates turned out to be a crowded one down the stretch, and the Crimson Tide did not benefit despite 16 regular season SEC wins.
The RPI top 16 as of midnight CT on May 26 is listed in full as follows. Teams selected as 2025 NCAA Tournament regional hosts are listed with an asterisk. Alabama is the lone club among these 16 squads not chosen as a host. Southern Miss, at No. 19, will play regional games at home.
Alabama defeated Southern Miss in a 10-6 result during the regular season, also holding a win over the other midmajor host in this year's field (Coastal Carolina) from February. It also possesses a series win over Georgia, which took place earlier this month.
The selection show holds the final answers on the Crimson Tide's official postseason fate. It can be viewed on ESPN2 at 11 a.m. CT Monday. The seeding of the hosts, including the top eight national seeds, is to be revealed as well. Alabama went 0-2 in the Tallahassee Regional in 2024.
1. Vanderbilt*
2. Georgia*
3. Auburn*
4. Texas*
5. Arkansas*
6. North Carolina*
7. Oregon State*
8. Coastal Carolina*
9. Clemson*
10. LSU*
11. Tennessee*
12. Ole Miss*
13. Alabama
14. Florida State*
15. UCLA*
16. Oregon*