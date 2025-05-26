Did Alabama Baseball Earn an NCAA Regional Hosting Bid?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala - The Alabama baseball program had one of its strongest regular seasons in recent memory, but it wasn't enough to be considered as one of the top 16 teams entering next week's NCAA Tournament.
Alabama won 40 regular season games, the most since winning 42 in 2002, went undefeated in midweek action and didn't get swept in a single SEC series this season but the Crimson Tide finds themselves still waiting to find out where they'll open next week's NCAA Tournament.
The Southeastern Conference had the most hosts by far with eight schools selected as hosts, followed by the ACC and Big 10 with three each and the Sun Belt with two.
D1 Baseball predicts Alabama to head to Southern Miss to play in the Hattiesburg Regional, while Baseball America predict the Crimson Tide to head to the Tallahassee Regional.
Regional Hosts in Alphabetical Order
- Athens Regional - University of Georgia
- Auburn Regional - Auburn University
- Austin Regional - University of Texas
- Baton Rouge Regional - LSU
- Chapel Hill Regional - North Carolina
- Clemson Regional - Clemson University
- Conway Regional - Coastal Carolina University
- Corvallis Regional - Oregon State University
- Eugene Regional - University of Oregon
- Fayetteville Regional - University of Arkansas
- Hattiesburg Regional - Southern Miss University
- Knoxville Regional - University of Tennessee
- Los Angeles Regional - UCLA
- Nashville Regional - Vanderbilt University
- Oxford Regional - Ole Miss
- Tallahassee Regional - Florida State University
The full bracket will be revealed during the selection show at 11 a.m. CT on Monday, May 26 on ESPN2.