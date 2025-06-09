Alabama Baseball Secures Transfer Portal Commitment of INF Brennan Holt
The 2026 Alabama baseball infield got an addition on Monday: Brennan Holt, who has previously played for LSU, Oklahoma State and (most recently) South Alabama. 2026 will be Holt's last collegiate campaign.
He played 45 games in the 2025 season, batting .303 with six home runs and 31 runs batted in. Holt added 10 stolen bases, hitting 15 doubles in 2024 and 14 this year. His OPS was an even 1.000 (.442 on-base percentage, .558 slugging percentage).
Holt tied for second on the team in total bases with 92. He made 43 starts, striking out 42 times. His strikeout rates from the past two seasons are almost identical (just over 25%), though he logged 37 fewer plate appearances this spring.
Short-term infield transfers have been common in the Rob Vaughn era. 2024 standout Gage Miller (third base) only played a year in crimson. In 2025, second base was mostly patrolled by a pair of former in-state transfers themselves: Garrett Staton (Samford) and Brennen Norton (Jacksonville State). That's Holt's natural position. He played third at LSU in 2022.
Over the weekend, the Crimson Tide received a commitment from former Purdue Fort Wayne primary second baseman Justin Osterhouse. However, the rising junior can play at more than one spot, and the team also needs a new first baseman following the departure of Will Hodo, who's out of eligibility.
Holt's veteran bat is a component to consider if it becomes a crowded contest to start at second next season. He had 44 extra-base hits over the past two years and possesses more college experience than Osterhouse and upcoming sophomore Jon Young Jr. Holt was a member of the 2023 Oklahoma State team that hosted a regional.