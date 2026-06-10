Alabama Baseball Stars Chosen For Postseason Honors

The Alabama baseball team is preparing for the College World Series this weekend. Before the action kicks off in Omaha, two Crimson Tide stars were validated for strong seasons and chosen for postseason honors.

Alabama freshman pitcher Myles Upchurch was named National College Baseball Writers Association First Team Freshman All-American on Monday. He was one of 34 freshmen selected for the honor and follows Justin Lebron's selection as NCBWA Freshman All-American in 2024.

Upchurch made 15 starts and managed a 3.57 ERA, the ninth-lowest among all qualified freshman Division I pitchers. He went 8-3 with 77 strikeouts in 70.2 innings of action. His Freshman All-American selection pairs with his SEC All-Freshman Team selection last week

Lebron, for his efforts as a junior, was named American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Southeast Region Second Team, making an All-Regional team for the third consecutive season. The shortstop's selection gives the Crimson Tide 11 All-Region honors over the last six years. He started 59 games this season and batted .277 with 13 doubles, 16 home runs, 48 RBI, and 41 steals. He is the only player in Division I with at least 16 home runs and 41 stolen bases.

Men's College World Series Schedule

• Men’s College World Series: Friday, June 12 - Sunday/Monday 21/22 | Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, NE

◦ Game 1| West Virginia v. Troy | 2 p.m. Friday, June 12 on ESPN

◦ Game 2 | North Carolina v. Ole Miss | 7 p.m. Friday, June 12 on ESPN

◦ Game 3 | Alabama v. Oklahoma | 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13 on ESPN

◦ Game 4 | Georgia v. Texas | 8 p.m. Saturday, June 13 on ESPN

◦ Game 5 | 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14 on ESPN

◦ Game 6 | 7 p.m. Sunday, June 14 on ESPN

◦ Game 7 | 2 p.m. Monday, June 15 on ESPN

◦ Game 8 | 7 p.m. Monday, June 15 on ESPN

◦ Game 9 | 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 on ESPN

◦ Game 10 | 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 on ESPN

◦ Game 11 | 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 on ESPN

◦ Game 12 | 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 on ESPN

◦ Bracket 1 | TBD Thursday, June 18 on ESPN (if necessary)

◦ Bracket 2 | TBD Thursday, June 18 on ESPN (if necessary)

◦ Championship Series Game 1 | TBD Saturday, June 20 on ESPN

◦ Championship Series Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21 on ABC

◦ Championship Series Game 3 | 7 p.m. Monday, June 22 on ESPN (if necessary)

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