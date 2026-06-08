When Will Alabama Baseball Play in The College Baseball World Series?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — 7-seeded Alabama baseball made history by sweeping St. John's in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional to qualify for the program's first appearance in the College World Series since 1999.

The Crimson Tide will play in one of two four-team double-elimination pods in Omaha at Charles Schwab Field as they stand among the final eight teams in the NCAA Tournament field.

West Virginia, Troy, North Carolina, and Ole Miss make up one pod, while Alabama, Georgia, and Texas await the winner of the Oklahoma-Kansas series for the second pod. The Crimson Tide will open play on Saturday against either the Sooners or Jayhawks at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN.

"It's so much hard work from these guys," Alabama coach Rob Vaughn said after qualifying. "It's so much consistency and dedication and growth from these guys to get you to these moments. It couldn't happen to a better group, a better group of coaches. I think about Jason Jackson, that's the first guy that comes to mind. I've been with Pap and Mo for a long time, but a guy in JJ who coming in, that guy could've gone anywhere he wanted and chose to give us a chance and chose to believe in us and stay here. This guy's been building this place way longer than we have. I know we get a lot of credit for this and that's all well and good, but JJ's been pouring his heart and soul into this place for years, and that guy deserves it more than anybody."

Men's College World Series Schedule

• Men’s College World Series: Friday, June 12 - Sunday/Monday 21/22 | Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, NE

◦ Game 1| West Virginia v. Troy | 2 p.m. Friday, June 12 on ESPN

◦ Game 2 | North Carolina v. Ole Miss | 7 p.m. Friday, June 12 on ESPN

◦ Game 3 | Alabama v. Oklahoma/Kansas | 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13 on ESPN

◦ Game 4 | Georgia v. Texas | 8 p.m. Saturday, June 13 on ESPN

◦ Game 5 | 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14 on ESPN

◦ Game 6 | 7 p.m. Sunday, June 14 on ESPN

◦ Game 7 | 2 p.m. Monday, June 15 on ESPN

◦ Game 8 | 7 p.m. Monday, June 15 on ESPN

◦ Game 9 | 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 on ESPN

◦ Game 10 | 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 on ESPN

◦ Game 11 | 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 on ESPN

◦ Game 12 | 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 on ESPN

◦ Bracket 1 | TBD Thursday, June 18 on ESPN (if necessary)

◦ Bracket 2 | TBD Thursday, June 18 on ESPN (if necessary)

◦ Championship Series Game 1 | TBD Saturday, June 20 on ESPN

◦ Championship Series Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21 on ABC

◦ Championship Series Game 3 | 7 p.m. Monday, June 22 on ESPN (if necessary)

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