Alabama Shortstop Justin Lebron Named Semifinalist for Golden Spikes Award
Alabama baseball shortstop Justin Lebron has had a memorable week as it pertains to individual recognition. He received more on Sunday when USA Baseball announced the 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award, a list that includes Lebron.
The Crimson Tide sophomore has a team-high 18 home runs, and 69 runs batted in, during the 2025 season. Alabama recorded 40 wins in a regular season for the first time since 2002, before Lebron was born. He was named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy on Thursday and the Brooks Wallace Award Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Dave Magadan is the only winner of the Golden Spikes in Alabama's program history. Magadan took home the hardware in 1983, batting an eye-popping .525 that year. The Golden Spikes is given annually to the best amateur baseball player in the country.
Georgia slugger Charlie Condon won the award last season. The 2025 list of semifinalists, with finalists being announced June 4, follows below. Lebron is the sole Crimson Tide player among these 25 athletes. This season's winner will be revealed on June 21.
- Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas
- Kade Anderson, LSU
- Jamie Arnold, Florida State
- Aiva Arquette, Oregon State
- Robbie Burnett, Georgia
- Drew Burress, Georgia Tech
- Roch Cholowsky, UCLA
- Kerrington Cross, Cincinnati
- Daniel Cuvet, Miami
- Liam Doyle, Tennessee
- Joseph Dzierwa, Michigan State
- Ike Irish, Auburn
- Jake Knapp, UNC
- Justin Lebron, Alabama
- Kade Lewis, Wake Forest
- Alex Lodise, Florida State
- Kyle Lodise, Georgia Tech
- JB Middleton, Southern Miss
- Jacob Morrison, Coastal Carolina
- Mason Neville, Oregon
- Jack Ohman, Yale
- James Quinn-Irons, George Mason
- Devin Taylor, Indiana
- Dylan Volantis, Texas
- Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma