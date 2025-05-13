Justin Lebron Earns Brooks Wallace Award Player of the Week Honors
Alabama baseball shortstop Justin Lebron's productive showings against Troy and Georgia did not go unnoticed. The sophomore was announced Tuesday as the Brooks Wallace Award Player of the Week by the College Baseball Foundation.
The weekly honors go to the country's top shortstop. Across four games, Lebron hit .538 with a pair of home runs and amassed 15 total bases. He got three hits in the series finale against Georgia last Sunday, a game the Crimson Tide won 5-4 to take the weekend series.
Lebron produced at Troy last Tuesday despite not playing the full game, hitting one of his two home runs for the week during that contest. Alabama won 10-2 against the Trojans, sealing the season sweep. He left the game in the fourth inning but did not miss any time thereafter.
The No. 18 Crimson Tide's home series win against the Bulldogs changed its trajectory for the immediate future. Alabama is 15-12 in SEC play in advance of the final league series of the regular season, and it can entrench itself as a regional host with a road sweep of No. 23 Florida, while likely locking itself in as a host by winning two of three.
On the season, Lebron is batting .317 in 52 starts. His 17 total home runs are a team and career high; his 65 runs batted in also lead Alabama (39-13). Lebron has 34 extra-base hits this season. In addition to his home runs, he has hit 16 doubles and one triple thus far.
He is not draft-eligible this summer, meaning Lebron has one more season left of college ball before getting drafted by a Major League Baseball franchise.