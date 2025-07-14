Alabama's Richie Bonomolo Jr. Selected in 2025 MLB Draft
In just one season at Alabama, Richie Bonomolo Jr. won the center field job, finished tied for second on the team in RBIs and established himself as a dependable bat from out of multiple lineup spots. That resulted in him being selected in the 2025 MLB Draft in the 7th round with the 224th overall pick by the New York Yankees. His selection is slot valued at $252,000.
The 21-year-old spent his first two years at Wabash Valley College in Illinois. Bonomolo mans one of the most important defensive positions for the Crimson Tide, but of similar value in 2025 was his versatility. The coaching staff, when shuffling the order, could effectively place him anywhere.
He batted ninth, first and fourth at points throughout this past season. Altogether, the junior recorded 27 extra-base hits to go with a .311 average. Bonomolo's play in his first season at the NCAA level turned him into a bona fide draft candidate. His choice of what to do next is significant for Alabama.
If Bonomolo signs, another outfield spot opens up; starting left fielder Kade Snell is out of eligibility. One possibility is Bryce Fowler shifting over to center. Bonomolo, however, would have a prominent role on the Crimson Tide's 2026 roster if he came back.
A player who does the things Bonomolo did for Alabama this year is bound to attract attention at the next level. He was able to create that for himself as he was one of the most consistent players on his team. He even led the squad in bases on balls, tallying 40. Bonomolo was also an SEC All-Tournament outfielder this past May. He went 4-for-7 across two games in Hoover.
It's not a stretch to suggest that of non-pitchers who were on the 2025 Alabama team and could return to school, Bonomolo's draft decision is the most important. Nothing is yet official, but there is a solid chance he opts to sign and take the next step as a pro.