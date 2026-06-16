Comedy of Errors, Not Nerves or Lack of Focus, Plummet Alabama to CWS Outing

OMAHA, Neb. — Watching Alabama baseball from the television or in the stands of Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, may not have been the viewing experience some were expecting.

A mixed bag of thoughts on its performances was valid. It scored only two runs in its only two games there, while allowing 23 in total. That wasn't typical of the Crimson Tide, nor was it expected.

According to head coach Rob Vaughn, the team was locked in, prepared, and focused in the build-up to Omaha. Though it may have looked different after the first innings of their games against Oklahoma and Texas, there wasn't much internally that went wrong.

"Nothing to do with focus," Vaughn said following the loss. "It was not a -- they weren't nervous. They weren't lackadaisical. They weren't any of that. It just comes down to execution in those moments."

If execution was really the biggest losing factor in their 14-2 loss to Texas, that would make only a little bit of sense. Some of the errors that were made and the lack of juice off the bats made it hard to believe that execution was the only driving force.

"But I didn't feel like the moment was too big for our guys," Vaughn said. "I didn't feel like they felt sped up. I didn't feel like they felt nervous or scared of the moment. I just didn't think we were good enough."

The amount of outs on offense that the Crimson Tide gave away, not just in Omaha, was another key reason for a couple of close games throughout the season. They'd still find ways to win those games, on occasion.

That wasn't the case on Monday or Saturday.

"That's a big thing we gotta address moving forward," Vaughn said. "We gave guys way too many outs throughout the course of this year and somehow still found a way to win a lot of those games."

On the ESPN broadcast of the game, it was reported that starting pitcher Zane Adams was tipping his pitches. There was a mixed bag of thoughts and feelings about that after the game from both sides of the spectrum.

The Longhorns didn't see anything. It's very possible they were just playing their cards close to their chest, though.

"He was pretty unlucky early. Some of those balls that were hit, they had a third baseman in and we hit one by him," Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle said. "And then A-Rod got one by the first baseman, second and third. So sometimes you'd rather be lucky than good. But today was our day. He's a good pitcher."

Adams, on the other hand, had a brutally honest and different account of his 1.2 innings pitched to start the game, where he allowed seven hits, seven runs and walked three. In fact, after looking back on it, he knew he was tipping his pitxhes.

"I was if you go back and look. You can tell," Adams said. "I don't know if that played a part in the game or what. That's the first time I've heard of it."

The Texas bats may have just been hot and Adams may have not had his best stuff. That's another very likely scenario for the overall mess that unfolded in the opening two innings of the game.

"They kind of kept coming and kept making Zane work, and there was nothing easy there," Vaughn said. "But they got some balls that bounced their way early, and then we didn't execute in some areas where we could have probably shrunk the gap a little bit and just couldn't quite get it done, couldn't quite get that big hit."

On top of all that, center fielder Bryce Fowler was playing sick. He'd been sick all weekend and it may have been something that affected his play, especially in the outfield.

It's not an excuse, by any means, but it would explain some things. Combining a fever with heat and humidity isn't a good combination.

"You got Bryce Fowler playing with a 102-degree fever right now. Like, that guy feels like death," Vaughn said. "He's been in bed the last three days trying to get healthy and just was sending it."

With that, Alabama's season is now done. It was a historic and fun one for the Crimson Tide, but it almost certainly didn't end how they'd anticipated it. Regardless, a foundation has been laid under Vaughn and younger players that could lead them back in the near future.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.