Former Alabama Pitcher Designated for Assignment by Toronto Blue Jays
Former Alabama pitcher Spencer Turnbull has been removed from the Toronto Blue Jays' 40-man roster. On Wednesday, the club designated him for assignment to accommodate future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer's return from the 60-day injured list.
Turnbull was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo back on June 9. He signed with the organization in May, starting his 2025 campaign in the minor leagues to get innings after missing all of spring training. He made his Blue Jays debut on June 11, tossing two scoreless innings at St. Louis.
The former Crimson Tide ace went downhill from there, culminating in a two-inning, four-run shelling this past Friday in Chicago during a start against the White Sox. Turnbull took the loss in that game, his third MLB appearance of the year, and the Blue Jays decided other bullpen options gave the pitching staff more flexibility.
He has a 7.11 earned run average across 6.1 major league innings this season. The righty also possesses the ability to reject an outright assignment back to Triple-A and retain his salary, a privilege afforded to players who accrue five years or more of big-league service time.
The most likely outcome in the immediate future for Turnbull is a release from Toronto. His contract is fairly inexpensive, but teams can acquire certain right-handed relievers through the waiver wire for less money. There are bullpens in need of immediate help; a minor league contract with a quick call-up is therefore not out of the realm of possibility.
Turnbull's career has not been on the same trajectory since he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021. On May 18 of that year, while with the Detroit Tigers, he threw a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners.
The Tigers non-tendered him in mid-November 2023, followed by an effective but short stint with Philadelphia last season that featured Turnbull striking out 58 and working to a 2.65 ERA in 17 games. His season was cut short due to injury last June; his 2025 debut was his first MLB action since.