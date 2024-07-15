Gage Miller Selected by Miami Marlins in MLB Draft
Former Alabama standout second baseman Gage Miller was selected by the Miami Marlins with the No. 92 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft on Monday.
Miller is the second Alabama Crimson Tide standout to be selected in the Rob Vaughn era as the New York Yankees took right-handed starting pitcher Ben Hess with the 26th overall pick on Sunday night.
The 21-year-old is ranked as the 68th-best prospect by MLB Pipeline after finishing his junior season with a .381 batting average, which produced 12 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 RBI, and 27 walks in 55 games. This past season, Miller was named a Second-Team All-American by Perfect Game, ABCA/Rawlings All-Southeast Regional Second Team and SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.
The Palmyra, Pa. native started all of his 55 games played last season and led Alabama in hits (83), RBIs (56), runs (72), total bases (153), on-base percentage (.474), slugging percentage (.702), and a 1.176 OPS. Miller's 1.31 runs per game ranked second in the SEC and 16th nationally.
Miller transferred to Alabama this past offseason after two seasons at Bishop State Community College in Mobile, Ala. He stood out in Tuscaloosa immediately as he reached base safely in the first 37 games, a streak that is believed to be the second-longest to start a season in Alabama history other than Jeremy Brown's program record of 50 games in 2001.
Halfway through this past season Miller was named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List and a Midseason All-American by D1Baseball.com and Perfect Game.